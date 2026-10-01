Jacie Hoyt Says Oklahoma State Contract Extension ‘Means Everything’

Now that fall workouts are underway for Oklahoma State basketball, head coach Jacie Hoyt and her Cowgirls can truly gear up for the 2026-27 season.

Hoyt and her staff had a great offseason, even though Stailee Heard was the program’s only holdover player. The Cowgirls landed the No. 1 transfer portal class, led by center Audi Crooks and guard Liv McGill. She acknowledged earlier this week that she has a group of donors that “have her back.”

Plus, she has a new contract. OSU announced on Tuesday that Hoyt signed a contract extension that keeps her in Stillwater through the 2030-31 season. It’s a deal one year longer than her current deal.

During her first press conference since classes began last month, Hoyt expressed her gratitude for the new deal.

Jacie Hoyt on New Contract

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Jacie Hoyt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It means everything,” she said. “I mean I love being a Cowgirl. This is home to me, even taking out the basketball.”

Hoyt’s husband, Daniel Heflin, is OSU’s associate AD for development. The couple welcomed their daughter, Harlow, in late 2024.

She said that she’s felt the investment from the athletic department and the community from Day 1 and only wants to return that to them with a program that can be among the best in the nation.

“I'm the type of person that if I feel like you're for me, I'm gonna run through a wall for you, and I feel that here,” she said.

With Crooks and McGill, among other transfers, along with Heard, who is in her fourth season with the program, the Cowgirls have an opportunity do something it hasn’t done under Hoyt. Oklahoma State has reached the NCAA Tournament in three of Hoyt’s four seasons and won its first tournament game with her has head coach last March.

But she wants far more than that, both this coming season and in the long term.

“I've said from day one — I want to do something here that's never been done,” Hoyt said. “I want to build this thing to be a final destination for the greatest players in the country. I feel like this year we've been able to take that step in getting that talent, and the future is brighter than ever.”

The last time OSU went to the Sweet 16 was in 2014 and the Cowgirls have only been that far in the NCAA Tournament three times. They’ve never won a Big 12 Conference title or tournament and haven’t won a league title since its Big Eight crown in 1991.

Hoyt hopes to take Oklahoma State in that direction this season.