3 Betting Locks for Oklahoma State's Homecoming Game vs. Arizona State
Oklahoma State will be back home under the lights as it searches for its first Big 12 win.
On Saturday night, OSU will kick off its first game in Boone Pickens Stadium in nearly a month against Arizona State. As the Sun Devils look to punch their ticket to bowl eligibility, the Cowboys are trying to climb out of the massive hole they have dug throughout the past few weeks.
OSU hasn’t won a game in nearly two months, and its defense has slowly descended to be among the worst in college football. With a mediocre offense to pair with it, the Cowboys need to turn things around on Saturday to have any chance to salvage this season.
Three betting locks for Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State:
Cam Skattebo anytime touchdown -450
The odds for this aren’t great, but there’s a reason for that. OSU hasn’t been able to stop the run all season, and Skattebo should have no issues continuing that trend on Saturday.
For the Cowboys to have any chance of winning, they will need to slow the Sun Devils on the ground. However, even the best rush defense OSU is capable of playing is unlikely to keep Skattebo out of the end zone.
Sam Leavitt Under 200.5 passing yards
Coming off of an injury, Leavitt will get his first action back against an OSU defense that struggles against the run. Considering he could be rusty and has only averaged 194 passing yards per game this season, Leavitt might not be able to lead a high-flying attack.
Perhaps the most important factor in him failing to have a big day through the air will be the weather. With rain and storms potentially hitting Stillwater throughout the game, the conditions will be less than ideal for a passing attack on Saturday night.
Logan Ward Under 7 kicking points
OSU’s kicking game has been a work in progress throughout the season, and the Cowboys could struggle to put Logan Ward in a position to succeed on Saturday. Much like Leavitt’s under, Ward’s could be an easy hit, considering the potential inclement weather. Unless the Cowboys stall on a goal-to-go situation multiple times, this number could be nearly untouchable for Ward.
