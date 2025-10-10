3 Cowboys Who Need To Step Up This Week Against Houston
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are gearing up to take on Houston on Saturday for their third Big 12 matchup of the year. The Cowboys are entering the matchup with a 1-4 record and are hoping to obtain their first Big 12 win since 2023.
Every game this season has been a challenge for the Cowboys, and with hopes for this season continuing to dwindle, the Cowboys need to put on a positive showing against the Cougars.
In order to do this, a couple OSU players will have to step up and lead the Cowboys.
Three players who must step up:
Sam Jackson V
No matter if quarterback Zane Flores is ready to go or Jackson has to be under center himself, the Cowboys need him to step up. Jackson has been a main part of the offense the past two weeks, ever since interim coach Doug Meacham took over the role.
Jackson was originally used in trick plays and wildcat formations, but was moved to a part-time conventional quarterback role last week. With Zane Flores questionable this week, the Cowboys will have to start Jackson or true freshman Banks Bowen.
Even if Bowen is to start, it can be assumed that Jackson will continue to play a role in the backfield and moving the ball.
Trent Howland
In its game against Texas Tech last week, Houston let up 207 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Howland will have the opportunity to exploit the Houston rush defense and give the Pokes a shot to stay in the game.
Howland is looking to bounce back after he had negative yards last week due to broken-up trick plays that found him tackled in the backfield. The senior running back will be looking to replicate his performance against Baylor, where he had 84 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Gavin Freeman
Oklahoma State has struggled to have a consistent rhythm in its passing game, and that has to turn around for the Cowboys to get a win.
Freeman has put up respectable numbers as he has 16 receptions for 144 yards and a single receiving touchdown. Freeman’s shifty style of play helps him to find holes in the defense, but there have been multiple occasions where the receiver just flat out wasn’t thrown to.
Against a Houston team that allowed 345 passing yards last week against Texas Tech, the Cowboys will need to get Freeman more involved for the increased chance of big plays.