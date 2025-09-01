3 Offensive Players to Watch as the Cowboys Face Oregon in Week 2
After a commanding 27-7 victory over UT Martin in their season opener, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are gearing up for a massive road test against the seventh-ranked Oregon Ducks. The Cowboys’ revamped roster showed promise in their debut, with several players stepping up in Boone Pickens Stadium. As the Pokes prepare to face one of the top teams in the Big Ten, three offensive players need to step up for the Cowboys.
WR Gavin Freeman
The shifty junior wideout from Oklahoma City proved he could be a major playmaker for the Pokes this season. Freeman hauled in four catches for 34 yards, including a touchdown on a slick crossing route from quarterback Hauss Hejny, where he jetted past defenders to put six on the board.
Freeman also logged some minutes on punt return and could be a key factor against the Ducks in the return game. Freeman’s ability to create in open space makes him a nightmare for defenses. Against Oregon’s athletic secondary, Freeman’s quickness and versatility could be the spark Oklahoma State needs to keep drives alive. With the fierce defensive front of the Ducks, short routes to Freeman may be on the menu for the Cowboys.
WR Terrill Davis
The transfer from Division II Central Oklahoma announced his arrival in Stillwater with a standout performance in his Cowboy debut against UT Martin. The Choctaw native led the Cowboys with two receptions for 75 yards, including a 41-yard bomb from Zane Flores that showcased his speed and hands.
With 1,609 receiving yards last season at UCO, Davis has the pedigree to stretch the field. Facing Oregon’s aggressive defense, his knack for big plays could open up opportunities for the Cowboys’ offense to exploit one-on-one matchups. If there was ever a time for Davis to show that he belongs in big-time games, it is against Oregon.
TE Josh Ford
Sophomore tight end Josh Ford was one of the only returning starters on the roster against UT Martin. He showed his physicality in the run game as a vicious lead blocker. While his stat line was quiet, his presence was felt in the run game, where he helped spring running back Sesi Vailahi for a 9-yard touchdown.
Ford’s blocking prowess and energy during the game make him an easy player to pull for. With 392 snaps last season, Ford’s experience will be crucial against Oregon’s stout front seven. If he can replicate his physicality and sneak open for a few catches, Ford could be a difference-maker. Ford snags touchdown number one against the Oregon Ducks.