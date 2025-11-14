3 OSU Players Who Must Step Up Against Kansas State
Oklahoma State has one of its last three opportunities to win a conference game this season on Saturday. The Pokes welcome Kansas State to Stillwater for a game both teams have had multiple weeks to prepare for.
Before OSU’s bye week, it lost to Kansas in Lawrence in a game where the Cowboys showed signs of life that hadn’t been present before. Similarly, before the Wildcats' bye week, they fell to College Football Playoff contenders in Texas Tech.
Oklahoma State has been an underdog in every Big 12 matchup it's been a part of, and that hasn’t changed this week. The Cowboys must take advantage of the few positives they have left, as this will be the second-to-last game in Boone Pickens Stadium this year.
For the Cowboys to finally pull off the upset they’ve been praying for, multiple players will have to step up and give their best performances of the year.
Here are three players who must step up for a Cowboy win this week.
Wendell Gregory
The Oklahoma State linebacker has been one of the few shining stars on the OSU defense this season. With his help, the Cowboys have continuously gotten better week by week, and it must remain the same this week.
Wildcat quarterback Avery Johnson isn’t used to being sacked. Johnson has only been sacked eight times this year, resulting in 53 lost yards. The Cowboys have 16 sacks on the year and are led by Gregory, who has three. A key aspect of a Cowboy win will be throwing off Johnson’s rhythm early, and if Gregory can do that, the Cowboys might just have a shot.
Rodney Fields Jr.
Against Kansas, Rodney Fields Jr. was coming off an injury and didn’t perform as well as he has this season. Now with almost two weeks off, Fields Jr. will need to be his old self if the Cowboys wish to upset the Wildcats.
Fields Jr. has had the capabilities to be the Cowboys’ focal point on offense, and needs to return to that role against a Kansas State team that allows more rushing yards per game than over half the country. If he can deliver, OSU will have a fighting chance come Saturday.
Zane Flores
Zane Flores’ return to the field against Kansas was a spark the Cowboys had not seen all season. Flores threw for 235 yards and two passing touchdowns to keep the Cowboys in the game longer than anyone expected.
Now, Flores has had two more weeks to prepare for a game where that kind of performance is necessary. If he can play like he did against Kansas, the Wildcats will have their hands full all game.