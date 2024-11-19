3 Red Raiders to Watch When Oklahoma State Takes on Texas Tech
The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter this weekend’s matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, riding a seven-game losing streak. They are the only winless team in the Big 12 Conference and haven’t won a football game since September 14th.
The Cowboys' football season is all but over. All that they have left to play for is school pride. Oklahoma State needs a pair of wins to close out the season more than ever before. The fan base has become accustomed to winning football games and the 2024 season is starting to leave a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.
Oklahoma State needs a victory over Texas Tech to gain some momentum heading into the biggest game of the season. The Cowboys have the opportunity to hurt Colorado’s bid to become Big 12 Champion. But first up, the Cowboys need to find a way to stop these three players for the Red Raiders.
Junior Quarterback Behren Morton
Morton has flourished in the Red Raiders' offense this season. He has thrown for 2,575 yards to go along with 21 passing touchdowns. He has thrown for over 320 yards in two games this season, and with a struggling Oklahoma State secondary, Morton could be in for yet another monster day throwing the football.
Senior Running back Tahj Brooks
Brooks has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and bested his touchdown total from a season ago (10) with two games still to play. He has proven this season that he may be one of the most reliable backs in the Big 12. Brooks has rushed for over 100 yards in every game this season. He will likely make it 10 straight games on Saturday.
Senior Wide Receiver Josh Kelly
Josh Kelly has hauled in a team-high 76 catches to go along with a team-high 842 yards. In his last two games, he has combined for 16 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He has four 100-yard games this season and has close to 30 more catches than the Red Raiders' No. 2 receiver.
