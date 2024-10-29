Arizona State Starting QB Cleared to Play at Oklahoma State
Arizona State could have its starting quarterback in Stillwater.
On Monday, ASU coach Kenny Dillingham announced that starting quarterback Sam Leavitt has been cleared to play and will likely be good to go for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State. This would be Leavitt’s first action since leaving the Sun Devil’s Oct. 11 win against Utah with a rib injury.
This season, the freshman quarterback has been instrumental to his team’s success. In six games, Leavitt has thrown for 1,166 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 59.2% of his passes.
While Leavitt’s passing numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, his solid play has helped open up the ground game for ASU. This season, Leavitt has 55 carries for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
While the quarterback run has been a significant problem for OSU’s defense, Leavitt is far from the most dangerous rushing threat on the Sun Devils. Running back Cam Skattebo has 858 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games this season and could pose issues for the Cowboys.
Skattebo is a physical and elusive rusher who can make a defense suffer. Considering the Cowboys allowed 343 rushing yards against Baylor last week, Skattebo should have no issues running all over a depleted OSU defense.
While Leavitt has been cleared and should be good to go, there is still a chance the Cowboys will face backup Jeff Sims. He started in ASU’s loss to Cincinnati, throwing for 155 yards and rushing for 53.
Regardless of who lines up under center for the Sun Devils, the Cowboys will have to contain a running quarterback and one of the best running backs in the Big 12. Much like the game against Baylor, the outcome could hinge on OSU’s ability to outscore its opponent.
To earn bowl eligibility, the Cowboys need near-perfection the rest of the season. With one of the nation’s worst defenses, it will be up to Ollie Gordon and company to outshine the ASU offense.
