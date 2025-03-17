Baltimore Ravens Re-Sign Former Oklahoma State WR Star
During his time in Stillwater for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, former wide receiver Tylan Wallace became a household name. He earned second team All-American honors as a senior. He wrapped up his senior season with a Big 12 leading 922 yards. He ranked first in the Big 12 with 38 catches over 10 yards.
He was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He signed his four-year rookie contract on May 14, 2021. Wallace was used mostly on special teams during the 2021 season, although he did have one start that year, recording a catch for 18 yards in a 21-41 Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wallace bounced around the injured reserve list for the next year and finally caught his big break this past season. On Nov. 7, 2024, he had an 84-yard receiving touchdown against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. It was his first career receiving touchdown, along with the longest touchdown pass of Lamar Jackon's career. Wallace finished the game with three receptions for a career-high 115 yards and a touchdown.
He finished the season with 11 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown. He became an instant fan favorite and the Baltimore Ravens front office took notice. On Monday, the Ravens announced that Wallace would be staying in Baltimore as he inked a one-year contract worth $2.25 million, per FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
He'll continue to be a depth piece in a wide receiver room led by Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and now reportedly DeAndre Hopkins. Wallace will continue to be an option as a returner, though the Ravens will likely look to add more competition for that spot. Either way, Wallace will continue to play a large special teams role, as he played 56% of those snaps last season.
