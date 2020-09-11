SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Big 12 Announces Antigen Testing Partnership

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The Big 12 has announced an antigen testing partnership with Virtual Care for Families, a company that will facilitate COVID-19 testing for Big 12 athletic programs the day before athletic events.

The testing program will utilize Quidel Rapid Antigen tests which allows for 15-minute results and batch testing capabilities.

“Partnering with Virtual Care for Families provides a turn-key solution to antigen testing and ensures consistent, Conference-wide protocols,” said Big 12 Executive Associate Commissioner Edward Stewart.

This is the description of Virtual Care for Families in the Big 12 release.

Virtual Care for Families delivers online medical care, where patients can talk directly to a physicians and licensed providers over video from their phone, tablet, or computer. This enables patients to quickly consult with an online provider without leaving their home (even if they don’t live near one of our urgent care clinics). This service is available in schools, for k-12 students, colleges, for districts and college partners and includes telemedicine services, COVID-19 testing, strep, flu and other diagnostics for both students and student athletes. Virtual Care for Families also provides COVID-19 testing for employers who wish to return to the office, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Virtual Care for Kids is powered by Urgent Care for Kids which is the largest pediatric urgent care chain in Texas with locations throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin, TX areas.

The Big 12 announced before the start of the 2020 season that football programs would be required to test for COVID-19 three times a week, with each team having to find companies that can administer the tests.

It appears that multiple tests each week and keeping the players, coaches and staff out of the general population is working. Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard tweet out Friday morning that over 200 COVID-19 tests were administered prior to competition, football and soccer athletes and staff, and all tests came back negative.

However, in a release from Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations, the Cowgirls' Bedlam season opener against OU in Norman has been postponed due to the number of positive tests on the OU exceeding the "Big 12 Conference's minimum standard for competition."

As for Cowgirl soccer, they've had just five positives COVID-19 tests since coming back on campus in late July.

Hopefully the multiple tests per week, as well as the new Big 12 partnership with Virtual Care for Families, will allow programs to catch positive cases early before they can possible spread cases throughout a program to help eliminate postponements.

Postponements that have now affected two games for Oklahoma State Athletics. Cowboy football had to postpone the season opener against Tulsa as the Hurricane had a rash of positives, forcing the coaching staff to cancel several practices in the first three weeks of fall camp.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Collin Clay Out For Season With Torn ACL Just After Being Granted Eligibility

New defensive line transfer Collin Clay announces he has suffered a torn ACL on the day he is granted eligibility

Marshall Levenson

by

ZachLancaster

Cowgirl Soccer's Bedlam Season Opener Postponed

Oklahoma State Cowgirl soccer's Bedlam season opener against OU in Norman has been postponed due to too many positive COVID-19 tests

Zach Lancaster

Stillwater Star Linebacker Gabe Brown Earns Oklahoma State Offer

Oklahoma State has offered 2022 Stillwater high school linebacker Gabe Brown

Marshall Levenson

by

JohnJo

Oklahoma State Athletics Makes Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Furloughs

Oklahoma State athletics has to make personnel moves across the board in athletics to fight COVID-19 revenue losses.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Hyphens Becoming a Habit for Cowboys Playing in the Secondary

Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard making room for more consonants and vowels on his jersey

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Jarrick Bernard-Converse Excited About the Defense in 2020

Oklahoma State junior corner Jarrick Bernard-Converse is excited about the success the Cowboy defense could have in the upcoming 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowgirls Kickoff Shortened Season with Bedlam Unknowns on Friday

Oklahoma State head coach Colin Carmichael talks about the opening match for the Cowgirls being Bedlam.

Robert Allen

In-Seat Delivery, Rapid Pickup Options Coming to OSU Athletics Facilities

Oklahoma State announced a partnership with StadiumDrop, an app that allows fans to order food and beverage from their phones and have it delivered to their seats.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

Oklahoma State athletics has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and the football team has seven cases.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Chuba Hubbard Really Focused on Football Right Now

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with the media on Zoom and talked activism and football with an emphasis on football.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke