Big 12 Sets Oklahoma State-Arizona State Game Time, TV Network for Week 12

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 12 and the Cowboys know when that game will be played.

The Big 12 released the game time and TV designations for their games in week 12. Before the season, one game day and time was already set. Iowa State will visit UCF on Friday, Nov. 20, and play at 5 p.m. central on FS1.

Oklahoma State (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) will face Arizona State (5-4, 3-3) in Tempe, Ariz., at 9:15 p.m. central time on ESPN.

The Cowboys are preparing for their Week 11 showdown with Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1) at Boone Pickens Stadium at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a game that will shown on ESPN.

Big 12 Schedule for Week 12

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 20

Iowa State at UCF, 5 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Nov. 21

Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 9:15 p.m.. ESPN

Colorado at Cincinnati, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Utah at TCU*

BYU at Kansas*

Texas Tech at Baylor*

Houston at West Virginia*

Arizona at Kansas State*

*-six-day hold; times and TV announced on Sunday.

The Cowboys and the Red Raiders could play one of the highest scoring games of the week. The two teams scored a combined 109 points in their two games in week 10. Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State, 66-28, as the Cowboys set a program record for most points scored in a game in Manhattan. In fact, the Cowboys broke the record with 49 points in the first half.

Texas Tech played in the 8:30 p.m. slot on ESPN last weekend and had to outlast the West Virginia Mountaineers, 53-48, in a game that solidified the Red Raiders as the second-place team in the Big 12. If the regular season ended today, Texas Tech would face Utah in the Big 12 championship game. The Red Raiders are the defending conference champions.

The Red Raiders appear to be energized by the move to Thomas Castellanos at quarterback. He threw for five touchdown passes and rushed for 102 yards against the Mountaineers.

For Oklahoma State, quarterback Drew Mestemaker became the first Big 12 player in history to throw for four touchdown passes, rushed for a touchdown and catch a pass for a touchdown in the same game. Running back Caleb Hawkins cleared the 1,000-yard rushing threshold for the season and cornerback LaDainian Fields had two interceptions to push his FBS leading total to seven picks.

The Cowboys clinched a bowl berth for the first time since 2023 with their win over Kansas State on Saturday. After traveling to Arizona State, the Cowboys end the regular season at home against Kansas on Nov. 28.