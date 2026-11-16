Big 12 Sets Oklahoma State-Kansas Game Time, TV Designation for Week 13

Oklahoma State football fans now know how to arrange their Thanksgiving plans around the Cowboys’ regular season finale against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowboys (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) and the Jayhawks (4-6, 2-5) will meet at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, and the Big 12 set the game’s time and TV designation on Monday.

The Cowboys and the Jayhawks will play at 5:15 p.m. that Saturday on ESPN2.

The Big 12 already set two of game dates and times well in advance due to the holiday weekend. TCU will travel to Texas Tech and play Thursday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. On Friday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will face the Utah Utes at 8 p.m. on Fox.

With two weeks remaining, the Red Raiders and the Utes are on a collision course for the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington in December. Utah can clinch this weekend with a win and the Red Raiders need to win their two remaining games to get back to the title game for a second straight year.

Big 12 Schedule for Week 13

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday, Nov. 26

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 27

West Virginia at Utah, 8 p.m., Fox

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Saturday, Nov. 28

Kansas at Oklahoma State, 5:15 p.m., ESPN2

Cincinnati at BYU, 2:30 p.m., Fox

Baylor at Houston, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona State, 8 p.m., Fox

UCF at Colorado, 1 p.m., TNT/truTV

Kansas State at Iowa State, TBA

*-all times Central

The Cowboys are coming off a 52-27 loss to the Red Raiders on Saturday at BPS, a game that was a matchup of teams ranked in the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Cowboys won't be ranked on Tuesday. The Cowboys still received votes in the AP Top 25, even with the loss.

Oklahoma State is preparing for a road trip to Tempe to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday in a contest that will begin at 9:15 p.m. central time. It will be Oklahoma State’s second straight late kickoff in the central time zone. The Cowboys game with the Red Raiders started at 8:30 p.m. central.

The Cowboys’ loss to the Red Raiders ensured that Oklahoma State will not reach the Big 12 Championship game, though the Cowboys are not technically eliminated mathematically. But the Cowboys are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023 and are ensured at least one more game beyond the regular season.

The Cowboys will learn which bowl game they'll play in when the College Football Playoff field is announced in December.