Oklahoma State Tackle Braydon Nelson Game-Time Decision for UCF Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys released their final player availabillity report on Saturday morning ahead of the game with UCF.

Oklahoma State offensive tackle Braydon Nelson, who missed the first four games of the season as he continued his recovery from offseason knee surgery, was listed as a game-time decision for the Cowboys game with the UCF Knights, which begins at 11 a.m.

The gameday report only listed players that are designated as out or as a game-time decision.

Throughout the week, Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris said that he expected Nelson to be available to play. Nelson was listed as probable on the player availability report all three days it was released.

Braydon Nelson’s Role on Saturday

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker celebrates with offensive line Shaun Torgeson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris didn't get specific about Nelson's role. He did say that he expected Shaun Torgeson and Ashton Lepo, who have started at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, to start the game. Morris said that neither had done anything to lose playing time or their starting job. But, Nelson was listed alongside both players at both left tackle and right tackle on the team's depth chart.

The junior from Kilgore, Texas, was an all-conference performer at left tackle last season for North Texas, where he played for Morris and current Cowboys offensive line coach Cody Crill. Morris praised Nelson in fall camp for his knowledge of the offense, saying that he wouldn't feel uncomfortable putting Nelson in several positions once he was healthy.

Morris said on his radio show on Thursday that with left guard Johnny Dickson III on the player availability report that Nelson could fill in at left guard. Dickson was listed as a game-time decision. Wide receiver Wyatt Young, who was listed as questionable earlier in the week and listed as probable on Friday, was listed as a game-time decision.

Morris said on his radio show that he expected Young to play.

The only Cowboys player listed as out was defensive tackle Landon Dean.

For UCF, wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. was listed as a game-time decision after he was listed as doubtful on Friday’s report. Nine Knights on the report that were already listed as out, including starting quarterback Alzona Barnett III and starting linebacker Lewis Carter.

Quarterback Keyone Jenkins, along with wide receivers Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs, are expected to be available.

Oklahoma vs. UCF Gameday Player Availability Report

Oklahoma State

OUT

DT Landon Dean

GAME TIME DECISION



WR Wyatt Young

OL Johnny Dickson III

OL Braydon Nelson

UCF

OUT

WR Caleb Rollerson

QB Alonza Barnett III

QB Dante Carr

LB Lewis Carter

EDG Bruno Dall

DT Trenton Turner

OL Jacob Maiava

OL Owen Spell

OL Tyler Gibson

GAME-TIME DECISION

WR Duane Thomas Jr.