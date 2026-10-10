Oklahoma State Tackle Braydon Nelson Game-Time Decision for UCF Game
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The Oklahoma State Cowboys released their final player availabillity report on Saturday morning ahead of the game with UCF.
Oklahoma State offensive tackle Braydon Nelson, who missed the first four games of the season as he continued his recovery from offseason knee surgery, was listed as a game-time decision for the Cowboys game with the UCF Knights, which begins at 11 a.m.
The gameday report only listed players that are designated as out or as a game-time decision.
Throughout the week, Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris said that he expected Nelson to be available to play. Nelson was listed as probable on the player availability report all three days it was released.
Braydon Nelson’s Role on Saturday
Morris didn't get specific about Nelson's role. He did say that he expected Shaun Torgeson and Ashton Lepo, who have started at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, to start the game. Morris said that neither had done anything to lose playing time or their starting job. But, Nelson was listed alongside both players at both left tackle and right tackle on the team's depth chart.
The junior from Kilgore, Texas, was an all-conference performer at left tackle last season for North Texas, where he played for Morris and current Cowboys offensive line coach Cody Crill. Morris praised Nelson in fall camp for his knowledge of the offense, saying that he wouldn't feel uncomfortable putting Nelson in several positions once he was healthy.
Morris said on his radio show on Thursday that with left guard Johnny Dickson III on the player availability report that Nelson could fill in at left guard. Dickson was listed as a game-time decision. Wide receiver Wyatt Young, who was listed as questionable earlier in the week and listed as probable on Friday, was listed as a game-time decision.
Morris said on his radio show that he expected Young to play.
The only Cowboys player listed as out was defensive tackle Landon Dean.
For UCF, wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. was listed as a game-time decision after he was listed as doubtful on Friday’s report. Nine Knights on the report that were already listed as out, including starting quarterback Alzona Barnett III and starting linebacker Lewis Carter.
Quarterback Keyone Jenkins, along with wide receivers Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs, are expected to be available.
Oklahoma vs. UCF Gameday Player Availability Report
Oklahoma State
OUT
DT Landon Dean
GAME TIME DECISION
WR Wyatt Young
OL Johnny Dickson III
OL Braydon Nelson
UCF
OUT
WR Caleb Rollerson
QB Alonza Barnett III
QB Dante Carr
LB Lewis Carter
EDG Bruno Dall
DT Trenton Turner
OL Jacob Maiava
OL Owen Spell
OL Tyler Gibson
GAME-TIME DECISION
WR Duane Thomas Jr.
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard