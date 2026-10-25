Oklahoma State’s Carson Kolb, Quinton Hammonds Exit Colorado Game with Injuries

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday — but it may have come at a cost.

Tight end Carson Kolb and safety Quinton Hammonds were both in street clothes by the end of the game as the pair were dealing with injuries.

Cowboys Sports Network’s Deion Imade reported that Kolb’s left foot was in a walking boot and he was on crutches by the end of the game and that Hammonds had one of his arms in a sling and was also in street clothes. Oklahoma State on SI also saw Kolb in a walking boot and using crutches after the game.

Cowboys head coach Eric Morris talked about the injuries after the game

Carson Kolb, Quinton Hammonds Injury Status

Oklahoma State's Carson Kolb. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris was asked about both players but didn’t have much to say.

“No, no updates yet,” Morris said when asked about the two players.

Hammonds had six tackles before he left the contest. He also had a key fumble recovery in the third quarter. Kolb did not have a reception, but he was targeted one time.

Hammonds was named a starting safety coming out of fall camp and had played nearly every play so far this season before suffering the injury. It’s tough timing for the Cowboys, who lost Mose Phillips III to a shoulder injury earlier this week. That injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Hammonds was one of nearly 20 players who followed Morris from North Texas last season. He’s been one of the most consistent defenders for the Cowboys this season.

Kolb transferred to Oklahoma State from Oregon State where he never played a snap at tight end in two seasons. He earned the starting job coming out of fall camp and scored his first collegiate touchdowns against Oregon in Week 2. Kolb has seven receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

If Hammonds cannot start next week against Iowa State, Markieth Williams is the likely starter. He transferred in from Miami (Fla.) after last season. He would join Evan Jackson, who has taken over as the starter in place of Phillips.

Kolb shares starter status on the depth chart at tight end with Morgan McPhaul, who caught a touchdown pass on Saturday.

With the victory, the Cowboys reached five wins for the season and have now won more games in 2026 than they won in 2024 and 2025 combined when they won four games under Mike Gundy and interim head coach Doug Meachem who led the Cowboys for the final nine games of the 2025 season. OSU went a combined 4-20 those seasons.

The Cowboys play the Iowa State Cyclones next Saturday in Ames, Iowa.