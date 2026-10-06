Oklahoma State Expects Braydon Nelson to be Available Against UCF

No position for Oklahoma State has absorbed more injuries then left tackle. That could change this week.

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris updated reporters about the status of left tackle Braydon Nelson, the all-conference tackle who transferred from the Mean Green to the Cowboys after last season.

He was one of nearly 20 former North Texas players that transferred and followed Morris and his staff to Stillwater. But he hasn’t played yet this season due to offseason knee surgery. The hope was that he would be available for Saturday’s game against UCF.

Eric Morris Update on Braydon Nelson

Oklahoma head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris said that Nelson would play in some capacity on Saturday. The depth chart lists Nelson at both left tackle and right tackle, along with the current starters — Shaun Torgeson on the left side and Ashton Lepo on the right side. Morris said he expected Torgeson and Lepo to start.

"I think you'll see all three of those tackles during the course of this game," Morris said. "Obviously, you know none of those tackles, Torgeson or Lepo, have done anything for us to take them out of the game right now, right?"

Nelson practiced with the Cowboys two weeks ago leading up to the West Virginia game and was listed as questionable on the player availability report until Friday when he was listed as out. Morris said on his radio show that week that Nelson would test the knee out during a Friday walkthrough before they left for Morgantown.

When Nelson wasn't available for the season opener against Tulsa, the Cowboys turned to redshirt senior Jacob Sexton, who played four years at Oklahoma and transferred to the Cowboys in the offseason. He started the opener but suffered a lower leg injury six plays into the game that ended his season.

The Cowboys eventually turned to Torgeson as the starter and he’s solidified the position, to the point where he’s listed as the starter on the depth chart, with Desmond Magiya as his backup.

Nelson was was North Texas’ left tackle in 2025, and he earned second team all-conference honors as he protected quarterback Drew Mestemaker and blocked for running back Caleb Hawkins, both of whom had fantastic seasons for the Mean Green.

Morris has said on several occasions that he isn't worried about Nelson's mental reps. He says the junior knows the offense well. He also says Nelson has the flexibility to help at left guard, a position currently held by Johnny Dickson III, another North Texas transfer.

But it’s clear he’s close to returning. And that’s good news for Oklahoma State.