Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Lundblade Getting Married and Getting Ready for NFL and New York Jets

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- This coming Sunday former Oklahoma State center Brad Lundblade will be nervous, likely more nervous than his playing days at Oklahoma State, as he will be standing at the alter in Abilene, Texas watching his bride to be, Heather Harper walk down the aisle. 

"I really fortunate," Lundblade said like most of us before we got married. "They say you only have to fool one and I'm just trying to marry her before she changes her mind. I'm really lucky."

Lundblade will be good at being a husband just like he has been good throughout his career. The undersized center from Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas that walked on and became a three-year starter, a three-time All-Academic All-Big 12 honoree and a first-team All-Big 12 center as voted on by the coaches his senior season; has that protective gene that will help him to be a good husband and father. I think it is why he has overachieved and is still in the NFL. He made it as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals and then was picked up by the Carolina Panthers and now signed by New York Jets.

Brad Lundblade on Situations
Lundblade started the 2019 football season in Cincinnati and then was in Carolina before finishing with the New York Jets.

"It's been a whirlwind," Lundbalde said of his NFL career. I spent my whole first season with the Cincinnati Bengals and then was with them in training camp last year and they released me at the end of camp. I signed with the Carolina Panthers and was there until week 14 and got released and then spent the rest of the season with the New York Jets. 

"It was a wild year being on three different teams, but it was a fun season," Lundblade continued. "I'm excited to be in New York. My O-line coach in New York is Frank Pollack, the same O-line coach I had in Cincinnati. It was great to be reunited with him and come in and know his system and his terminology. I know how he coaches and it was great to get reunited with him and get a fresh start with the Jets. It's been great so far."

It says something that Pollack was fired up to get Lundblade back after having coached him in Cincinnati. I think most coaches and players that have been with Lundblade would echo. This is a guy you want in your locker room, a guy you want on your team because he fosters the kind of attitude that you want players to have. Lundblade is a winner, which is why he was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the college football academic Heisman. 

He is responsible and will help teammates be responsible. That could be huge this coming season as the NFL tries to have a football season in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, I don't think anyone knows what it is going to look like," Lundblade said of the season with coronavirus and he also added that having a wedding with the pandemic has also been an adventure. "I tink the NFL has a much better chance of having a season than college (football). For one, the sheer numbers. There are over 130 teams in Division I with over 100 players on each team and that is a lot of guys to monitor on a college campus day in and day out. You throw in the travel and just the social aspects on a college campus and you are dealing with 18-21-year-olds and not professionals that are getting paid and that all makes it difficult."

He thinks the NFL will have a lot easier time staying free of COVID-19 because to the numbers and that players will want to get paid and in the NFL you don't get paid if they don't play. He said parties and life on a college campus will be very tempting to those players.

Lundblade also was watching what went on at Oklahoma State last week. He admits that he never saw any racism with the program when he was in it and never saw any of that out of head coach Mike Gundy. 

"You know, obviously, it started off rocky with a lot of negative things being said about (Mike) Gundy and the program," Lundblade expressed. "Chuba said this when the video came out later that day and I think he would say that now, it would have been better to be handled internally rather than on Twitter. I would say that. Where things have gone since that, I've talked to some players in the program and they said players have been able to have conversations with Coach Gundy. I don't think Mike Gundy is a racist and there were a lot of negative things said about him. He was able to come to a better understanding of where the players were coming from and now they been able to unify as a team and push for change we'd all like to see."

Lundblade may be working out at home in the Dallas-area with virtual workouts coming from the Jets strength staff, but he is aware of the push for racial equality and the end of racial injustice and the importance of Black Lives Matter.

"All of this is about listening to one another and understanding one another, and making our society better," Lundblade added. "I wish there hadn't been the negative said about the program, but now I think Coach Gundy and the players will push for the changes we all are and we want to see and that is about a society with no racism and equality for everybody."

Lundblade has represented Oklahoma State well, while as a player, and now in the NFL. He is also about to take that step that I've heard Gundy lecture his players on many a time. The step where he will be called upon to be a good husband and someday a good father. Lundblade can tell you like many of us. Gundy teaches often with his team. It's a shame the public hasn't seen it as much. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cade Cunningham ‘Happy’ With Decision to Stay at Oklahoma State

Zach Lancaster

Mike Boynton on the Growth and 'Unbelievable Potential' of Kalib Boone

Oklahoma State sophomore center Kalib Boone has grown tremendous since his days in high school. While it's been fun to watch, Mike Boynton says Boone has 'unbelievable potential'

Zach Lancaster

Boynton and Co. Offer 2023 Mustang Standout

A few short months after Oklahoma State football offered, Mike Boynton and Co. also extend an offer to 2023 prospect Jacobe Johnson

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Football and Mike Gundy Will Need to Block Out Noise to Heal

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and his players need to look ahead and not behind. Look within and not outside.

Robert Allen

by

Musicman77

Pokes Report Excited to Co-Sponsor i-4 Sports 2020 High School Football Showcase

Pokes Report is a sponsor for the upcoming Oklahoma High School Football Showcase camp for i-4 football

Robert Allen

COVID-19 Still Very Much the Threat to the College Football Season

Kansas State is among the most recent to spike COVID-19 making football season look iffy.

Robert Allen

Mike Boynton Talks of Team's Commitment to Program

Monday was a historic day for Oklahoma State basketball as five-star, and No. 1 overall 2020 prospect Cade Cunningham, announced he's staying with Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

Breaking: Cade Cunningham Affirms His Commitment to Oklahoma State

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, announced Monday morning that he is sticking with his commitment to Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton

Zach Lancaster

Young QB Steele Wasel Looks Good and Making Progress

Choctaw, Okla. sophomore quarterback Steele Wasel on his development

Robert Allen

Report: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is Sticking with Oklahoma State

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the 6-7 power forward out of Canada, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is sticking with his commitment to Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster