Get Ready to See Brennan Presley on Saturdays

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- I think everyone expected this news for a while now, but Mike Gundy confirmed it on Monday: Brennan Presley's already made an impact in Stillwater in the few short months he's been on campus.

The general thought was Presley would be a return man during his freshman year, but on a Zoom call with the media on Monday, coach Gundy said he'd have a much larger role.

"I would anticipate throughout the season of him being a factor offensively and on special teams."

Presley is an explosive athlete out of Bixby, OK who helped lead the Spartans to three 6A state championships during his time on the team.

He was named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and the Oklahoma MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year. He was also tabbed a True Freshman Preseason All-American by 247Sports.

His height hindered his recruiting process as he checks in at 5-8, 165 pounds, but Oklahoma State saw the possibilities and it's paying off for them both.

"Well he's a young player that's a little further along than other freshman because he competes, he goes out every day," said coach Gundy. "He's not concerned with total number of reps. You can give him 200 reps and he's gonna continue to fight and compete. He likes to play the game of football and he has a tremendous attitude. Those are really key ingredients in a freshman being able to compete early in their career."

By the end of his senior year at Bixby, Presley hauled in 98 receptions for 1,515 yards and 24 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he hauled in seven interceptions. Through 12 games his senior season, Presley recorded 29 total touchdowns.

Throughout his career, in 44 games, Presley recorded an impressive 3,448 receiving yards on 232 catches with 40 receiving touchdowns, while averaged nearly 79 receiving yards per game. He also hauled in 16 interceptions, broke up 13 passes, and recorded one of each of the following stats: fumble recovery, forced fumble, blocked punt and blocked kick.

In total, he recorded 52 total touchdowns, including the 40 receiving touchdowns, six on the ground, three kickoff returns, two pick sixes and one punt returned to the house. By the end of his prep career at Bixby, Presley had put up an impressive 312 total points.

