Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Season Finale at Colorado
Oklahoma State is having its worst season in over two decades, but there is still one more game to play.
On Friday, OSU will kick off against Colorado in an early contest. The Buffaloes are among the best in the conference and still have an opportunity to make the Big 12 Championship.
While the Cowboys are looking to avoid a winless season in the Big 12, the outcome of the game doesn’t matter much for the Pokes. However, what Mike Gundy and company see on Friday could influence next season.
Burning questions for Oklahoma State’s season finale:
Is Maealiuaki Smith ready to be OSU’s quarterback of the future?
In his first career start against Texas Tech, Smith looked good for the Cowboys. He threw for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while helping his team score a season-high 48 points.
Although the Cowboys didn’t come away with a win, it was far from his fault. With the threat of a running quarterback that Smith brings, OSU might have something with him going into next season. Although he will likely compete against Garret Rangel and Zane Flores next season, Smith could get an early advantage with a big game in Boulder.
Can Rodney Fields Jr. carry some momentum into year two?
Fields has played in only three games this season but has given OSU a spark each time he has been on the field. With his redshirt already secured, he is likely to receive the bulk of OSU’s carries beyond Ollie Gordon.
After scoring his first career touchdown last week against Texas Tech, Fields could impress his coaches again on Friday. While he already seems like the clear-cut starter going into next season, he can solidify that with a big performance in the season finale, as Gordon did against West Virginia in 2022.
Do Kasey Dunn and Bryan Nardo have job-saving performances?
Scoring 48 points against Texas Tech might have been enough for Dunn to stick around, especially considering how OSU has looked solid with a running quarterback on the field. However, giving up 56 points against Texas Tech could have put Nardo firmly out of a job.
Still, if either wants to feel good about their chances of returning next season, they need to have solid performances and leave Boulder with a win. While injuries have been especially destructive to the defense, finding ways to combat Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could be just enough for Nardo to stick around.
Can the Cowboys keep it close enough for a potential upset?
Colorado has been a streaky team throughout the season and has had some memorable moments in tight games in Boulder. For the Cowboys to have a chance, they will obviously need to keep it close.
The Buffaloes boast a high-powered offense and the game could get out of hand quickly if the Cowboys can’t keep up. But if OSU can play some opportunistic defense and get into a rhythm offensively, all it needs is an opportunity in the fourth.
