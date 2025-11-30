Deion Sanders Makes Passionate Vow to Colorado Fans After Disappointing Season
Colorado’s 24–14 loss to Kansas State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium was a fitting finish to a disappointing year in Boulder.
For the second time in three weeks, Colorado entered the fourth quarter within one possession of the lead. But the Wildcats put the Buffs away with an eight-play, 75-yard drive midway through the quarter and cruised to the finish line to earn their sixth win of the season and become bowl eligible.
Colorado, on the other hand, fell far short of any consideration of a postseason appearance. The loss to Kansas State dropped the Buffaloes to 3–9 on the year—the program’s worst finish since Sanders took over in 2023.
Following the game, Sanders didn’t mince words addressing his team’s shortcomings this season.
“I just told them we won’t be in this situation again,” Sanders told reporters in his postgame press conference. “I can promise you that. I’m not happy with nothing right now. Nothing.
“ ... This fan base, the school—everybody deserves much better than this. I expected much better than this. And we’re going to give them much better than this starting tomorrow.”
Through three seasons at Colorado’s head coach, Sanders owns a 16–20 record. The Buffs started his tenure 3–0 in 2023 before losing eight of their last nine games and finishing 4–8. In 2024, the duo of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter led the Buffs to a 9–4 record, the program’s best finish since 2016.
But one year later, with the young Sanders and Hunter in the NFL, the Buffs returned to the basement level of the Big 12. Sanders is determined to right the ship heading into the 2026 season.
“When I win, I don’t mind a clap; when I lose, I don’t mind a boo. I played this game. I know this game like the back of my hand, and I love this game, and I love all he ups and downs, ins and outs about it,” Sanders said. “I’m built for every last bit of it. But if anybody is built to reconcile and get this back on course, it’s me. And I will do it if it’s the last thing I do on earth. Trust me when I tell you.
“This was the Last Supper.”