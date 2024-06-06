Can Oklahoma State Replace Alex Hale's Production in 2024?
Oklahoma State’s special teams unit will look different next season, and it could be costly.
Last season, OSU’s offense was defined by Ollie Gordon’s incredible performances and his ability to carry the team to 10 wins. However, when OSU’s offense couldn’t get to the end zone, the foot of Alex Hale helped the Cowboys keep putting points on the board.
2023 was Hale’s last season in college football, and OSU will have a tall task to replace his production. Last season, Hale made 27 of his 34 field goal attempts, which helped him lead the NCAA in field goals per game at 2.08.
He also earned second-team All-Big 12 honors, was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and received an honorable mention for the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year. Although he was consistent, Hale also had a strong leg, making three 50-yard field goals, including a career-best 53-yarder.
OSU’s five-game winning streak helped define the season and is largely remembered for Gordon’s breakout. Yet, Hale’s five field goals against Kansas State were instrumental in OSU beginning the streak and turning its season around.
Without Hale next season, OSU’s kicking game could take a hit. Still, the Cowboys will have some options in the kicking game.
Although Thomas Murray and Kason Shrum are on the roster, they are unlikely to see much action next season. Any competition for OSU’s starting kicker will likely be between Logan Ward and Charleston Southern transfer Sam Babbush.
Last season, Babbush made 10 field goals at Charleston Southern. With a career mark of 24-of-38 on field goals and a career-long of 57 yards, Babbush could be an option for OSU in 2024.
Meanwhile, Ward has been with the Cowboys for the past three years and has been a kickoff specialist for the past two seasons. Although he made all seven of his extra-point attempts last season, Ward has never attempted a field goal.
After having some of the most consistent kickers in the country throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure, OSU’s kicking game next season could have a rare down year.
