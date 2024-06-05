OSU Football: College Football Playoff Schedule Set For Next Season
The College Football Playoff schedule is set for the first season of the 12-team format.
After 10 seasons with only four teams making the playoff, it has expanded to 12 teams for next season. Along with an additional eight teams, the expansion means another eight playoff games.
The first round will include byes for the top four teams while teams ranked 5 to 12 will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on the campus of the higher seeds. The first playoff game is set for a Friday night kickoff on Dec. 20 before a tripleheader on Dec. 21. The first two games on Dec. 21 will be broadcast on TNT, while every other game will be on ESPN.
The six games in the quarterfinals and semifinals will take place at the sites of the New Year’s Six bowls. The four quarterfinal sites will be the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve, followed by a tripleheader on New Year’s Day with the Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.
The two semifinal matchups are scheduled for Jan. 9 and 10 at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl. Meanwhile, the National Championship will occur on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.
Next season, Oklahoma State will look to make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. After failing to get there in the four-team era, OSU needs to be one of the 12 best teams in the country next season for a historic season.
As one of the most successful programs that has not made the playoff, OSU could again compete at the top of the Big 12 after Texas and Oklahoma moved to the SEC. With the four highest-ranked conference champions getting a bye in the first round, OSU could have its best shot of making the top four in the playoff era.
