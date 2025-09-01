CFB Upsets from 2024 to Give Oklahoma State Hope Against Oregon
Oklahoma State will be looking to pull off an upset, and last season proved that the Cowboys might have a chance.
College football has changed dramatically over the past few seasons. From the transfer portal to NIL, the sport is unrecognizable from a decade ago.
While the sport has changed for better or for worse, one thing has remained consistent. College football is unpredictable, and upsets will continue to be one of the defining features of the game.
2024 upsets to give Oklahoma State hope at Oregon:
Northern Illinois 16, No. 5 Notre Dame 14
This matchup is arguably the best on the list when trying to find teams in similar spots to OSU in Week 2. This shocker happened after the Huskies were a 28.5-point underdog, which is roughly where the Cowboys will enter Eugene this weekend.
This game is also an ideal situation in terms of what to expect from both teams. Notre Dame’s loss to Northern Illinois didn’t mean the Fighting Irish were incredibly overrated or that the Huskies were underrated. Notre Dame finished the season by making the national title game, and the Huskies cracked the top 25 a week later but still finished the year 8-5.
The same thing would likely hold true for OSU and Oregon if the Cowboys pull the upset.
Kentucky 20, No. 6 Ole Miss 17
The Wildcats managed to get a shocking win in Oxford last season, taking down a presumed College Football Playoff contender early in the season. Entering as over two-touchdown underdogs, Kentucky had its hands full against a good Ole Miss squad.
In the four games leading up to this matchup, Ole Miss had scored at least 40 points in each contest and allowed 22 total points all season. Although the Ducks certainly looked more impressive against Montana State than OSU did against UT Martin, the Cowboys should remember that every game is new and every past result goes out the door at kickoff.
Vanderbilt 40, No. 1 Alabama 35
While the Pokes won’t be at home like Vanderbilt was, they will be facing one of the top teams in the nation and have a perceived disadvantage in just about every facet. Still, the Commodores overcame being an over three-touchdown underdog to win against the top team in the nation.
While Alabama continued to be one of the nation’s best teams, Vanderbilt had already lost a matchup against Georgia State. OSU has only faced UT Martin thus far, but it was far from a dominant victory overall, and the Cowboys can’t let an underwhelming performance hold them back from making some noise against Oregon.