Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Chuba and Amen Together as Cowboys to the End

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- The exact words were kind of hard to distinguish in the Student Union atrium. Well, except for Oklahoma State public address voice Larry Reece as his booming voice was clear as a bell all the way to Interstate 35. The somewhat fuzzy house microphone in the world's largest student union made some of the words from the Cowboys players at the rare mid-winter OSU football pep rally less distinguishable. Believe it, the crowd did hear returning All-American running back Chuba Hubbard say they had better buy their tickets because he and his teammates were bringing a national championship to Stillwater. 

The humble to a fault Hubbard isn't prone to making bold and brash statements like that, but when you rushed for 2,094-yards, scored 21 touchdowns, and disappointed a slew of agents, if not NFL personnel executives by not going pro and coming back to Stillwater for one more season, then you can say those things.

"You probably won't hear me say that again," Hubbard said. It is what I came back to be a part of. I think my teammates could win a national championship with me or without me."

I have no doubt that Hubbard came back to a part of something special next season. I also know he came back to get a degree. That is something his mother, father, and admittedly himself wanted to finish. As a result of coming back, Hubbard will also get one more season with his fellow Canadian, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. It was former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State Glenn Spencer that reminded me a couple of weeks ago that he recruited Ogbongbemiga to Stillwater from Notre Dame Prep in Calgary. Ogbongbemiga was bragging about this back he and his teammates had played and beaten, but the kid rushed for over 200-yards in defeat. 

Ogbongbemiga started recruiting Hubbard and then the Cowboys staff, including running backs coach Marcus Arroyo and head coach Mike Gundy picked it up.

This duo is a reason for the Canadian flags emoji going on everything Oklahoma State football. Amen is not asking for any thankful prayers, but he was with Chuba some while Hubbard was making his mind up.

"We were just hanging out, it was nothing like me going up to recruit him or anything," Ogbongbemiga said of the last few weeks between the Texas Bowl and the start of the spring semester. "We had kind of said during the season that we were going to get together and chill in our home towns. He came to Calgary and I went up to see him. We were just hanging out, but maybe it influenced him some, me just hanging out with him."

When Ogbongbemiga says chill, he ain't kidding. The average temperature up there right now is anywhere between 5-to-23 degrees. Chuba said he noticed people were arming up to him wherever he went. 

"I felt like everybody was trying to get the scoop," Hubbard said. "I would go to the store and people would say, 'You're Chuba Hubbard.' I'd say, 'yeah' and they'd say, 'what are you going to do?' I'd say, 'Sorry, I can't tell you that.' It felt good figuring out what I wanted to do. Obviously, it was a long process and a lot of people were anxious about it."

Hubbard said it felt good that he told a number of his teammates and coaches first. One of those was his Canadian brother that helped recruit him to Stillwater. Now the duo will finish at Oklahoma State together and likely stay together in training for the next level as both will be NFL prospects.

"That's a big deal," Ogbongbemiga said. "It's all about him because he is a phenominal player and he has done great things for this University and I hope we can both keep putting on for our country."

"Honestly, it is pretty crazy if you think about it," Hubbard added. "What was it? It was like four or five years ago that we were playing against each other and we really didn't like each other, Okay, I really didn't like him. Now we are brothers and family. I wouldn't want it any other way."  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard: 'We're Bringing a National Championship to Stillwater'

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard got the crowd at Tuesday's pep rally hyped up with one sentence.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Oklahoma State Football in a Recruiting Frenzy

Oklahoma State football held a successful junior day and an update on Cowboys football recruiting

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Cowboys Have a Chance of Turning Things Around Against Iowa State

Game details for Oklahoma State's showdown against Iowa State on the road in Ames.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Make Offers, Entertain Prospects with First of Back-to-Back Junior Days

Oklahoma State football welcomed the likes of CamRon Valdez and Jaeden Roberts along with a lot of other talented football prospects for Junior Day

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

McCray Catches Trio of Passes in East-West Shrine Game and Ammendola Kicks in NFLPA Game

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray caught three passes in the East-West Shrine Game

Robert Allen

by

CowboyKip

Pokes Land First Commitment In Class of 2021

Oklahoma State has landed Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA) outside linebacker, Kolbe Fields.

Marshall Levenson

A.J. Green Checked In for Senior Bowl Week in Mobile

Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green is in Mobile to practice and then play in the Senior Bowl.

Robert Allen

One Of Texas' Top Wideouts Names Oklahoma State As His Leader

Over the past few days/weeks it has become apparent that Oklahoma State is trying to start out fast and strong with recruiting both the classes of 2021 and 2022

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State in Great Position With A Top 2021 OL Prospect

During Saturday’s ‘Cowboy Day’, the first of two junior day events for Oklahoma State, the staff hosted multiple high level recruits, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. One of the premiere prospects that spent his Saturday on campus was Galena Park North Shore high school offensive guard, Jaeden Roberts.

Marshall Levenson

by

scottsdalepoke