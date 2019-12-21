Chuba Hubbard Honored by Hometown Edmonton Oilers

Chuba Hubbard has found a fan base in the Oklahoma State faithful that have showed him nothing but love and support throughout his time in Stillwater, especially this past season, where he proved he was among the best running backs in the country.

However, Chuba is in a rare situation as his stardom is not limited to one college town or state, it goes beyond… it goes international.

Chuba Hubbard, who is originally from Canada has been shown a significant amount of love and support by the people of his home country, who have actually coined him as ‘Canada’s Cowboy’, a nickname Oklahoma State has embraced and run with.

Hubbard takes pride in putting on for his home country, especially since it is not very often that he is able to visit, being so busy with school and football.

The Bev Facey High School product was always considered a top back in his recruiting class, being ranked as both a 3 and 4 star prospect by various sites. However, I don’t know if anyone knew that he would end up being this good, ending the 2019 regular season as the nation’s leading rusher and a Doak Walker Award Finalist, an award both Oklahoman’s and Canadian’s can both agree he deserved.

With it being bowl season and teams in the holiday spirit, some players are getting time to go to their homes for a few days before reporting back for the bowl game prep. Chuba Hubbard is one of those players and his visit home was certainly the coolest one for any player in the country. That was made sure by the Edmonton Oilers, one of the premiere hockey teams in the NHL.

Hubbard grew up about only 20 minutes outside of Edmonton in a city named Sherwood Park.

The Oilers invited Chuba to drop the honorary puck before the game, a tradition similar to a first pitch in a baseball game or the delivery of the game ball in football.

Even though Chuba grew up right outside of Edmonton and has been a lifelong Oilers fan, this was actually the first game he has attended in person, an experience he said was “an honor to even be here.”

The Oilers have one of the top rosters in the NHL, full of star players who often are the center of attention on any given night. They are the ones normally getting asked questions and getting praised but Friday night, the roles were flipped as the Oilers roster was enamored with Chuba and the success he has had in his second home of Stillwater.

Chuba said on his social media that he was extremely appreciative of the opportunity the Oilers granted him and that he was never going to forget the night he had with his Canadian supporters.

Hubbard had to turn around quickly to travel to Houston with his Oklahoma State teammates for practice on Saturday in preparation for the Texas Bowl. Oklahoma State fans will have at least one more chance to watch their beloved Canadian Cowboy.

Chuba Hubbard has not yet decided what his future will be after the season but he has said he will not make that decision until after the bowl game. Just in case, if you are an Oklahoma State fan or even a fan from his home of Canada, make sure to cherish this game, one that could possibly be the last with Hubbard in “America’s Brightest Orange”.