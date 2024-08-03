Countdown to Kickoff: James Washington Wins the Biletnikoff
Oklahoma State has been home to some of the best players in the country, particularly at wide receiver.
Throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure at OSU, the passing attack has reigned supreme. From Zac Robinson to Brandon Weeden to Mason Rudolph, the Cowboys’ have had elite quarterback play.
Of course, that comes along with some of the best weapons to throw to in college football. OSU has seen three Biletnikoff Trophies over the years, with Justin Blackmon going back-to-back in 2010-11. While players such as Dez Bryant and Tylan Wallace have starred in Boone Pickens Stadium, James Washington is the only other Cowboy to earn the title of best receiver in the country.
In 2017, Washington had 74 catches for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns. His senior season included nine games with at least 100 receiving yards, and he scored a touchdown in all but three games.
His biggest outing came in OSU’s Homecoming victory against Baylor. In the Cowboys’ 43-point win against the winless Bears, Washington had six catches for 235 yards, which included a 68-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. The Cowboy great finished his career with a bang, making five receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl.
Washington’s 2017 season was one of the best in OSU history, but his overall career is nothing short of legendary. Washington ended his career as OSU’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 4,472 to go with 226 receptions and 39 touchdowns. He is also OSU’s career leader in yards per catch at 19.79.
After playing four years in Stillwater, Washington was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In five NFL seasons, Washington has 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.
