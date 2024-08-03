Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Lands No. 1 in NFL Top 100
A former Cowboy star has earned the title of best in the NFL.
On Friday, the NFL unveiled the final spots of its top 100 players list, and former Oklahoma State star Tyreek Hill earned the No. 1 spot. Edging out former teammate Patrick Mahomes, who was at No. 1 last year, Hill’s 2023 season was the best of his eight-year NFL career.
In his second season with the Miami Dolphins, Hill made 119 receptions for a league-leading 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 1,799 yards rank seventh on the NFL’s all-time leaderboard for receiving yards in a single season.
Along with earning first-team All-Pro honors for the fifth time and making his eighth straight Pro Bowl, Hill finished runner-up in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting and sixth in MVP voting. He led the Dolphins to an 11-6 record and their second consecutive playoff appearance.
Before going to Miami in the 2022 offseason, Hill spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Kansas City, the receiver became one of the best in the NFL and won Super Bowl LIV in 2020.
Known for his speed, Hill used his abilities to excel in college. Although he only played one season at OSU, Hill was one of the most electric players in the country as a freshman in 2014.
Mostly used as a rusher in Stillwater, Hill had 102 carries for 534 yards and a touchdown. Using his speed as a receiver, Hill caught 31 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. He also had explosive moments as a returner, taking two kickoffs and a punt for a touchdown.
His most memorable play at OSU came in the Cowboys’ Bedlam victory. Trailing by seven in the final minute, Hill returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown to force overtime and eventually help OSU extend its bowl streak.
