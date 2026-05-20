Oklahoma State’s Next Potential Class of 2027 Addition to Announce Commitment

The Oklahoma State Cowboys football team is casting as wide a net as possible to start collecting commitments for its Class of 2027.

The Cowboys missed out on a four-star running back on Tuesday, Javian Jones-Priest, who opted to commit to Virgina Tech. Now, the Cowboys are hopeful they can protect their own backyard with an upcoming commitment.

Per 247Sports (subscription required), Bryson Brown from Broken Arrow, Okla., will announce his commitment on Saturday.

OSU’s Next Shot at A Commitment

An Oklahoma State helmet with Cowboys in script across the side. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The site rates Brown, a safety, as a three-star player who is rated as the No. 21 overall player in the state. The 5-10, 180-pound rising senior has garnered interest from a host of schools. That includes three in the immediate area — Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Kansas.

The curious part is that Brown is set to announce is commitment before he goes on an official visit this summer. Per 247 Sports, he’s set to visit Arkansas next weekend, followed by visits to OSU and Kansas in June.

Commitments are non-binding. He can’t sign until December. It’s possible he could commit and still take all his visits or cancel them.

With a new head coach and staff, led by Eric Morris, part of the goal is to begin tapping into talent in the state of Oklahoma. This is his first full cycle as head coach and so far, he and the Cowboys only have commitment this cycle.

Quarterback Carson White is a three-star passer out of Iowa Colony High School in Texas. He's considered one of the Top 25 quarterbacks in the country and a Top 55 player in the state of Texas.

With more than two months before the start of fall workouts and gearing up for the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 5, it’s imperative for Morris and his staff to start collecting commitments and build a class that can start impressing recruits for future classes. Much of June will be devoted to hosting recruits for official visits in Stillwater for both the Class of 2027 and future classes.

Morris knows his first team is going to have to win to help build momentum for a highly rated recruiting class. The Cowboys were 1-11 last season and fired Mike Gundy three games into the season. OSU hasn’t won a Big 12 game since it beat BYU at the end of the 2023 season, a losing streak that is now 18 games.