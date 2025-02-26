Cowboys are the Early Favorite to Land Oregon OT George Silva
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been heavily recruiting future prep football players from around the country since the completion of the 2024 season. The Cowboys coaching staff have landed some key targets who could potentially make a name for themselves in Stillwater. Yet, O-State was desperately needing experienced players who can step in and play immediately in 2025.
Recently the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning lost senior offensive lineman George Silva to the transfer portal. Silva was the the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle in the 2023 class. Silva received a sixth year of eligibility after the NCAA granted a waiver to former junior college athletes.
On3 recently announced an expert opinion stating that the Oklahoma State Cowboys were the early favorite to land Silva from Oregon.
The 6-7, 320-pound Silva is a former four-star junior college prospect that has been at Oregon for two seasons after being a universal top 50 junior college prospect that was actually considered the top offensive tackle in junior college by one internet recruiting service.
His first season in Eugene, Silva appeared in seven games with 51 snaps on offense at left tackle, and 16 on special teams. He was part of an Oregon offensive line group that led the nation with just five total sacks allowed and earned an 86.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus on the season, allowing zero pressures in 15 pass-blocking opportunities. In junior college, he helped Fullerton College to a 10-2 record, a conference championship, and a berth in the Southern California Football Association J.C. Championship Game.
He is a native of Torrance, Calf. and played at LaHabra High School where he helped them to a 10-3 record and CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal appearance.
The Pokes have been searching for an offensive lineman and may be on the fast track to land Silva in what will be his final college football season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.