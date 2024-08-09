Cowgirl Soccer Earns All-Big 12 Honors Ahead of First Match
Oklahoma State earned a couple of All-Big 12 honors before its season kicks off.
OSU women’s soccer season is about to begin, and two of the team’s stars were awarded preseason All-Big 12 honors. Midfielders Xcaret Pineda and Laudan Wilson are the Cowgirls’ two representatives on the preseason squad.
Last season, Wilson was a team captain and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman team, scoring three goals and assisting on six. Meanwhile, Pineda is entering her junior year after making the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2023, scoring six goals, including two game-winners, and adding five assists.
OSU is set to take the field for the first time on Friday night in an exhibition matchup against Tulsa at Neal Patterson Stadium. With the match starting at 7, it will be the only preseason matchup for the Cowgirls this season.
OSU is looking to have a bounce-back season after spending 2023 in the middle of the pack in the Big 12. In the Big 12’s preseason poll, the Cowgirls were picked to finish eighth in the conference. Last season, the team finished seventh, going 5-5 in Big 12 play and 12-8 overall.
OSU will begin the regular season on Aug. 15, when it travels to Lincoln to play Nebraska. The Cowgirls will host their first regular season match at Neal Patterson Stadium on Aug. 18 when Oral Roberts visits Stillwater. OSU will follow that with an early-season Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma at home on Aug. 22.
As Colin Carmichael opens his 20th season at the helm, the Cowgirls are looking to continue their success. Although it might be a long shot, the Cowgirls could have an opportunity to get their first Big 12 title since 2019 and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020-21.
