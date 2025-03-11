Cowboys Extend Offer to Elite 2027 Athlete Greydon Howell
It is not often that the Oklahoma State Cowboys come searching for talent in my neck of the woods, but when they do, it is typically for good reason. The Pokes snagged 2025 All-State wide receiver Matrail Lopez from Idabel, and they traveled a short distance down the road to Broken Bow, where a diamond in the rough calls home.
2027 ATH Greydon Howell entered the 2024 season as a virtual unknown in the world of high school football. He was coming off of a freshman season on the basketball court in which he averaged close to 30-points per game and was ranked as the No. 7 hooper in the 2027 class. The football team needed a quarterback for the 2024 season and Howell answered the call.
He had not played organized football since his 7th grade season but it didn't stop him from quickly putting the state on notice. In his first official season of varsity football Howell was stellar. He threw for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 1,052 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
In only his second game of the season, Howell put up 482 total yards of offense. Following the game, he received his first DI football offer. He currently holds six DI football offers and the list is rather impressive. He has current offers from UTSA, Tulsa, Miami, Boston College, Auburn and Oklahoma State. The question isn't if Howell becomes a 4-5 star athlete, but rather how soon. He will likely enter his senior season as the No. 1 player in the state.
Howell currently trains with Sean Cooper of C4 Sports Performance and Fitness. Coach Cooper has proven to produce high quality DI prospects and Howell is likely to just be another C4 kid who plays major minutes on Saturday.
Greydon checks all the boxes needed to be an elite football player. He proved he can play quarterback following a special season of football. Howell has next level speed and its measured. He ran a 48.63 in the 400M as a freshman to earn state runner-up. He is also a tremendous student athlete. Howell had to cut his interview with OK State on SI short because he had to rehearse for his National Honor's Banquet.
You are technically new to the game of football. What has this recruiting journey been like so far?
"The recruitment has been outrageous. I’ve always dreamed of having hats in front of me and getting to choose where I want to go. I’ve been offered by six good D-I schools and will have the opportunity to visit a bunch more," said Howell.
You train with Sean Cooper at C4 Sports. How has it benefited you as a player to train with elite players from the area?
"Working out with other elite players helps a lot because we’re all pushing each other to the same goal. It shows you how college is going to be because everyone wants to make a name for themselves."
Here is the million dollar question. What is your favorite sport?
"If you were to ask me before football season started I would tell you basketball without a doubt. Now it’s football because I’ve had so much fun with not only the recruitment but the Friday night atmosphere is top notch."
