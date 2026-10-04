Cowboys Insider: How Drew Mestemaker’s NFL Prospect Rank Impacts OSU’s Future

For much of the week, the Oklahoma State Cowboys were silent on the football front. The bye week afforded them the chance to chill.

Head coach Eric Morris did a few interviews. So did quarterback Drew Mestemaker. But the focus was on practice, rest, recruiting and watching the rest of the Big 12 Conference play out Week 5.

While the Cowboys were off, ESPN published a piece on the top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. The site’s Top 50 was topped by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is drawing comparisons to Randy Moss at this stage in his career. But the top quarterback on the list was not Oregon’s Dante Moore or Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr.

It was Mestemaker, who was No. 11 overall.

I remember just a month ago that some first-round mock drafts didn’t have Mestemaker in the first round. But prospect rankings are not mock drafts. Prospects rankings are geared toward evaluating the player and how he fits in the NFL. While it’s an outside ranking, it does cloud Mestemaker’s future beyond 2026.

Drew Mestemaker’s NFL Future

Oklahoma State 's Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Jordan Reid evaluated Mestemaker as his top quarterback even though the Austin, Texas, native has only faced two power conference opponents. He’s not a finished product in Reid’s eyes. But he’s shown more than enough so far this season.

“He has an unconventional style, holding the ball at his waistline before ripping a fiery, three-quarters release,” Reid wrote. “Mestemaker has the confidence to test the tightest of windows from various platforms, but that can get the best of him and lead to turnovers.”

Cowboys fans have already seen that this season. While his numbers through four games have been terrific — 1,271 passing yards with 11 touchdowns — he’s also been turnover prone, with five interceptions and two fumbles. Given the volume of attempts Mestemaker will get, head coach Eric Morris will probably take the ratio.

Morris has spoken glowingly about Mestemaker’s mechanics, information processing and decision-making. Cowboys fans have also seen plenty of that so far. That second half against West Virginia was a great example of his talent in full.

Given Morris’ reputation for developing quarterbacks — with current Titans starter Cam Ward his most recent NFL success story — it’s not surprising that NFL teams are on Mestemaker. There were two dozen scouts at the Oregon-OSU game, along with two NFL general managers. Moore and Mestemaker were on their lists, but they got an eyeful of Mestemaker.

Morris knows he’ll lose Mestemaker at some point. He’ll be draft-eligible after this season. He’ll get feedback from the NFL about his standing. But he’ll also be entering what could be a fertile draft for quarterbacks, one that could include Moore, Carr and Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Even with a first-round grade, it’s possible Mestemaker falls — or rises. That’s how volatile it can be with that much talent.

He could also choose to wait until the 2028 Draft and take his chances. Why? Because it could be a less quarterback-heavy draft, which makes it more possible that he would be a first-round pick. He’ll have Morris, coaches, the NFL, his family and even an agent to lean on to figure that out.

But the quality of Mestemaker’s work forces Morris to play for both eventualities. The two quarterbacks behind Mestemaker that will return in 2027 are both true freshmen. He has Carson White committed for the Class of 2027. Morris was in Edmond looking at a four-star quarterback for 2028. He could also tap into the transfer portal for a player more experienced.

If Mestemaker goes, then that’s his pool of talent. If Mestemaker stays, then Morris gets at least one more season with his quarterback and that has the potential to further the momentum that Oklahoma State has quickly built.

The choice will be Mestemaker’s to make. Playing well gives him more options — and Morris more worries beyond this season.