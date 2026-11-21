While he isn’t the typical household-name draft prospect, it’s time to start getting to know Drew Mestemaker. Mestemaker is way up on Kalshi’s NFL Draft market on whether he’ll declare for the draft or not, and he has a 91% chance of doing so.

The market on whether Mestemaker will declare or not first opened in mid-October at 66%. He’s stayed above that mark since and is now pushing over 90% as one of the top prospects. Kalshi settles the market on whether he officially announces he’ll declare. A $10 trade that he declares profits just over $1.

Will Drew Mestemaker declare for the 2027 NFL Draft? - Kalshi

Yes 91%

No 9%

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Declaring with authority

Drew Mestemaker is having a tremendous season for Oklahoma State, leading the country in both passing yards (3,239) and passing touchdowns (30) with just 10 interceptions and a 75.8 QBR. He’s also helped lead Oklahoma State to the number three offense in the country at 42.2 points while leading the country with 526.7 total yards per game, including 334.9 passing yards.

While he’s put up country-leading numbers this season, he also led the country last season at North Texas with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. Performing at a high level in both the Group of 6 and Power 4 has pushed his draft stock into elite territory.

Supporting markets

Kalshi has several other markets featuring Mestemaker near the top of the board. He’s trending up on the number one overall pick market, top-5 draft pick market, and first QB drafted market.

2027 NFL Draft: 1st Overall Pick - Kalshi

Drew Mestemaker 46%

Jeremiah Smith 31%

CJ Carr 12%

2027 NFL Draft: Top-5 pick - Kalshi

Jeremiah Smith 94%

Drew Mestemaker 85%

CJ Carr 76%

Darian Mensah 61%

Leonard Moore 58%

2027 NFL Draft: First QB drafted - Kalshi

Drew Mestemaker 67%

CJ Carr 27%

Darian Mensah 26%

Mestemaker and Oklahoma State have two games left this season, with Arizona State in Week 12 and Kansas in Week 13.

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