Cowboys RB Freddie Brock: 'I'm Here to Win Games'
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently beefed up the running back room with the addition of former Georgia State running back Freddie Brock. Brock was listed as the No. 2 running back in the transfer portal following a 985 all-purpose yard and 14-touchdown season for Georgia State. Following his commitment to the Cowboys earlier this week, Brock sat down with OK State on SI to talk about football, Oklahoma State and the future.
You entered the transfer portal as one of the most sought-after running backs, what was the transfer portal recruiting process like?
"The portal was definitely a wild experience. The moment my name went in, my phone didn’t stop buzzing. Coaches from all over were reaching out, and it was a blessing to feel that kind of love and interest. But it was also a business decision had to really lock in on where I’d fit best, not just football-wise, but as a person and a student-athlete. I approached it with a clear mindset. I wasn’t looking for hype, I was looking for the right home to help me level up."
After a visit to Stillwater, what were the major differences between Georgia State and Oklahoma State?
"It’s a different vibe. Georgia State was solid and played a big role in my development, but Oklahoma State just felt like a whole new level. From the facilities to the culture, the fan base, the resources, it’s built for guys trying to make that jump to the league. Everything here is about competing at the highest level every day. The expectations are higher, and that’s exactly what I wanted."
You had plenty of D-I offers very early on. What finally pushed OSU to the top of the list?
"It came down to the vision the coaches had for me and the opportunity to be part of something big. The coaches and the staff didn’t just tell me what I wanted to hear they showed me how I’d fit in, how I’d be used, and how they’d develop me. Add in the tradition, the fanbase, and the way they prepare guys for the next level, it just made sense.'
The Cowboys have proven they can send running backs to the league, what can Oklahoma State fans expect to see from Freddie Brock this upcoming season?
"They can expect someone who’s coming in hungry. I’m bringing toughness, vision and a work ethic that speaks for itself. I’m not just here to be part of the roster I’m here to compete, make plays, and help this team win games. I want to leave a mark in Stillwater and earn that respect every time I touch the field."
Oklahoma State has some young promising running backs on the roster, do you feel as though you need to come in and be a leader of the running back room this season?
"Absolutely. Leadership isn’t just about age or experience it’s about how you move every day. I’ve been around, I’ve played in big games and I know what it takes. But it’s also about pulling the young guys up with you, setting a standard and making sure we all eat. We’re stronger together, and if I can help sharpen them, that helps the whole room."
What are your goals heading into the 2025 season?
"First, win. That’s the main thing. I want to help this team compete for a Big 12 title and put us in a position to make a real run. Personally, I want to be consistent, productive and explosive every week. Stats are great, but it’s about impact. And of course, I want to put myself in position to take that next step toward the league but that all starts with what I do right here, right now."