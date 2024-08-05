Cowboys Wide Receiver Claims Transferring To Oklahoma State Was A 'No-Brainer'
The Oklahoma State Cowboys' fall training camp is underway. While they've yet to take on another football team, the arrival of the college football season is finally here. Newcomers are putting on Oklahoma State jerseys for the first time while returners are sharpening their games.
One newcomer, in particular, doesn't seem to be regretting his choice to leave the Oklahoma Sooners and join the Cowboys this season. Wide receiver Gavin Freeman said a move to Stillwater was a "no-brainer."
“After seeing them the past however many years Coach [Mike] Gundy has been here, you’ve seen the program that they’ve had, it was really a no-brainer where I wanted to go just because of the culture here and Coach Gundy and everybody here,” Freeman said.
It's well known that Gundy runs one of the most consistent programs in the nation as he heads into his 20th season as Oklahoma State's head coach. For Freeman, he's an ideal player within Oklahoma State's system.
Freeman initially joined the Sooners as a walk-on three-star prospect. He earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023 college football season, too. He proved to be a playmaker, but the opportunity dwindled for Freeman in Norman and the program has a stacked wide receiver room heading into the 2024 season.
For Freeman, transferring made the most sense, and he's headed to a program with plenty of great players at the skill positions rolling through the program. He'll be able to fill Brennan Presley's shoes as a slot wide receiver in the future while being able to make a short-term impact in Stillwater.
Cross-Bedlam transfers don't always bode well, but the Cowboys wide receiver isn't on social media much and has had a rather positive experience with people around him.
“I try not to like be into social media stuff and what people say, but most of [the reaction] is good, though,” Freeman said. “Everybody loves it — my family. It’s pretty cool."
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Ranked No. 18 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.