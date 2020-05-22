Desmond Howards Names Chuba Hubbard As Heisman Favorite

It is never too early to make predictions on college football or the awards that may be given at the conclusion of the season.

Desmond Howard, the popular ESPN analyst gave his pick for who he believes will hold up the Heisman Trophy in December. Oklahoma State fans will be pleased to know he chose the 2019 NCAA leading rusher and Cowboy fan favorite Chuba Hubbard.

“I’m going to pick Oklahoma State’s running back Chuba Hubbard,” Howard said. “He led the nation in rushing a year ago, averaged over six yards a carry, 2,000 yards last season. Don’t forget, guys, he plays in the Big 12 where defense is optional. I’m going off the grid. I’m going to pick Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State, the running back, an exceptional talent.”

Hubbard has already racked up quite a few accomplishments including the Big 12 Offensive Player of The Year, Unanimous AP All American, and being a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of The Year.

The Oklahoma State program and the media department gave a full effort last season to ramp up a Chuba Hubbard Heisman campaign but in the 2020 season, the campaign will write itself.

Two other Cowboys are on the list of candidates in line to receive some Heisman hype. Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace are both currently tied for the 11th best odds at 50/1. Sanders will be coming into his second season as the starter and is primed for a big jump in production and Wallace is coming back from an ACL injury but looks like he will be a full go by the start of the season.