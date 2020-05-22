Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Desmond Howards Names Chuba Hubbard As Heisman Favorite

Marshall Levenson

It is never too early to make predictions on college football or the awards that may be given at the conclusion of the season.

Desmond Howard, the popular ESPN analyst gave his pick for who he believes will hold up the Heisman Trophy in December. Oklahoma State fans will be pleased to know he chose the 2019 NCAA leading rusher and Cowboy fan favorite Chuba Hubbard.

“I’m going to pick Oklahoma State’s running back Chuba Hubbard,” Howard said. “He led the nation in rushing a year ago, averaged over six yards a carry, 2,000 yards last season. Don’t forget, guys, he plays in the Big 12 where defense is optional. I’m going off the grid. I’m going to pick Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State, the running back, an exceptional talent.”

Hubbard has already racked up quite a few accomplishments including the Big 12 Offensive Player of The Year, Unanimous AP All American, and being a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of The Year.

The Oklahoma State program and the media department gave a full effort last season to ramp up a Chuba Hubbard Heisman campaign but in the 2020 season, the campaign will write itself.

Two other Cowboys are on the list of candidates in line to receive some Heisman hype. Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace are both currently tied for the 11th best odds at 50/1. Sanders will be coming into his second season as the starter and is primed for a big jump in production and Wallace is coming back from an ACL injury but looks like he will be a full go by the start of the season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Big 12 Presidents to Meet Friday, Rob Glass Updates Conditioning and Talks Work to Do for Athlete's Return

Big 12 Presidents could vote and Oklahoma State strength coach Rob Glass will be ready for training to begin.

Robert Allen

2021 Pokes Report Recruiting Hot List: Running Back

A.J. Green, Tavierre Dunlap, Alton McCaskill, and Cam'Ron Valdez for running back at Oklahoma State

Pokes Report Staff

Smith Earns State’s Highest Honor; Named Oklahoma Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee

Oklahoma State wrestling coach and Olympic gold medalist, John Smith, is finally being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Named in Top 11 for No. 25 Ranked 2021 Prospect

Oklahoma State made the cut to land the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 class, Langston Love, who also happens to be from the same school as 2020 signee Cade Cunningham: Montverde Academy.

Zach Lancaster

Hubbard and Gray Named Oklahoma State Athletes of the Year, Vie for Big 12 Honors May 28

Chuba Hubbard and Vivian Gray take Oklahoma State Athlete of the Year honors and could be Big 12 Athlete of the Year

Pokes Report Staff

NCAA Division I Council Votes to Approve Voluntary Workouts June 1

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to approve voluntary student-athlete workouts beginning June 1.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Commits Move Up In The Rankings

With the newest update of 247Sports recruiting rankings, Oklahoma State commits receive a boost

Marshall Levenson

Brennan Presley Makes Another Insane Catch

It should come as no surprise, but Oklahoma State signee Brennan Presley has made *another* highlight-reel catch

Zach Lancaster

Rasmussen Up and Running with Collection of QBs and Maybe Some 7-on-7

Quarterback trainer Derek Rasmussen talks about quarterbacks and football prospects in the state of Oklahoma.

Robert Allen