Doug Meacham Delivers Update on Oklahoma State Quarterback Situation
Oklahoma State is set for another Big 12 matchup, and its quarterback situation isn’t getting any better.
On Saturday, OSU will host No. 24 Cincinnati for a primetime Homecoming matchup in Stillwater. In most years, that would be a great game for the program that most fans would be looking forward to.
Instead, this matchup just seems to be a great way to have a sour ending to an otherwise fun Homecoming week for most fans. The Bearcats are 5-1 and haven’t lost since the first Thursday of the season. Meanwhile, OSU is 1-5 and hasn’t won since that same night.
It doesn’t appear either of those things will change this Saturday, with the Bearcats already entering as heavy favorites. While the Cowboys have a plethora of issues that Cincinnati could prey on, the quarterback situation is as bad as it gets in Stillwater.
After leaving late in the Arizona game with an injury, Zane Flores is set to be sidelined again this weekend, with OSU interim coach Doug Meacham saying that there should be an update on his availability moving forward early next week. While Meacham also said he expects Flores to play again at some point this season, his absence this weekend will be felt.
After a rough start against Houston on Saturday, Sam Jackson V will be given another crack at it against Cincinnati. That also leaves Noah Walters as the likely backup quarterback as the Cowboys’ top quarterbacks remain sidelined.
For OSU to compete with Cincinnati, it will need at least an average game from Jackson. After failing to complete even 50% of his passes against Houston, Jackson will likely also need to be turnover-free against the Bearcats for any kind of Homecoming miracle to happen.
Of course, Walters completed one of his two pass attempts on Saturday, with his lone completion going for a touchdown thanks to Gavin Freeman. As the Pokes look to bounce back in a big way over the weekend, Walters might be a fan favorite, as most backup quarterbacks are in situations like this.
It remains to be seen whether Walters will get more of an opportunity than the final few plays of a blowout, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him on the field at some point against the Bearcats. For now, the Cowboys seem confident in Jackson going into this weekend, and the veteran quarterback turned receiver turned quarterback will need to shock the Big 12.