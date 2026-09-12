Oklahoma State Cowboys Set Starter at Left Tackle for Oregon Showdown

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys have a new starting left tackle.

Per the Cowboys Radio Network pre-game show, Shaun Torgeson has been named the Cowboys’ starting left tackle for the Oregon game, which starts at 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

On Tuesday, head coach Eric Morris said that the starter would be the player that practiced the best this week.

Torgeson replaces Jacob Sexton, who suffered a season-ending injury to his lower left leg during the season opener against Tulsa last Saturday.

Shaun Torgeson Joins Starting Lineup

The Walk ™️ pic.twitter.com/Px6u8upcw9 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 12, 2026

Torgeson started at left tackle for Portland State last season and played nearly 800 snaps. He was one of the last transfers that Morris and his staff landed as they flipped the roster with 91 new players.

Torgeson was competing with Desmond Magiya to take the start. Magiya played for North Texas under Morris and offensive line coach Cody Crill. He played nearly 200 snaps at the position last year.

Torgeson will play alongside Johnny Dickson III at left guard, Tyler Mercer at center, Joseph Hanson at left guard and Ashton Lepo at right tackle. None of them were part of the program last year.

Torgeson taking the starting spot does not mean that Magiya won’t play on Saturday. He is listed behind Dickson on the depth chart at left guard. Torgeson is also listed alongside Lepo at right tackle and shared time with Lepo last week.

The Ducks and the Cowboys played last year in Eugene, with Oregon winning that game, 69-3. That was the next-to-last game of former head coach Mike Gundy’s tenure.

The Cowboys (0-1) are trying to bounce back from last weekend’s 24-10 loss to Tulsa. It was the debut of Morris and his staff and it went sideways as they committed four turnovers against the Golden Hurricane, who beat the Cowboys for the second straight year.

Oregon (1-0) is visiting Stillwater for the first time and is the first Big Ten team to play a road game at Oklahoma State. The Ducks beat Boise State, 34-27, as quarterback Dante Moore threw three touchdown passes.

The Cowboys enter the showdown with a 30-year streak of home opening wins, which is the longest current streak in the country.

The Cowboys will host Murray State next Saturday at 6 p.m. before heading to Morgantown for its Big 12 opener with West Virginia on Sept. 26.