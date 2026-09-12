Oregon's College Football Playoff Odds, National Championship Odds Tank After Loss to Oklahoma State

The Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes are hanging in the balance, and it's only Week 2.

Dante Moore and Co. were upset on Saturday afternoon by the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 39-31, dropping them to 1-1 this season after back-to-back concerning showings.

Oregon only beat Boise State by seven points in Week 1 before the loss to Oklahoma State, and the Ducks' odds to win the national championship have plummeted at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After opening the season at +800 to win the title (fourth-best odds in the country), the Ducks are all the way down to +2000 to win this season. Oregon still has a ton of tough games left on the schedule, including Big Ten tilts against USC, Ohio State, Michigan and Washington.

As a result, oddsmakers have dropped the Ducks to +150 to make the College Football Playoff. Oregon was favored to make the playoff coming into the 2026 season, but it now has an implied probability of just 40 percent to make the final playoff field.

Oregon's defense was shredded on Saturday, and it's hard to trust this team to go far in the 2026 season, especially since it has multiple potential losses still on the schedule.

Oregon allowing 550 yards to a team that couldn’t score on Tulsa last week… talk of the Ducks having the best DL in the country, well, it was just talk indeed. Someone we all thought was a playoff lock was going to miss and it appears the Ducks are prime candidate No. 1 — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) September 12, 2026

The Ducks came into the 2026 season with sky-high expectations after Moore decided to return to college instead of pursuing the NFL Draft. The Ducks' offense has performed well enough, scoring 31 points in both games, but the team was on upset alert in Week 1 against Boise State before eventually going down in Week 2.

Oregon has a prime bounce-back spot coming on Sept. 18 against Portland State, but it then begins Big Ten play on the road against a ranked USC team and quarterback Jayden Maiava.

The Ducks could still make the playoff with a strong remainder of the regular season, but their margin for error is very, very small at this point. Another loss would immediately put Oregon on the playoff bubble, and if the Cowboys don't finish the season with a strong record, the Week 2 defeat could age poorly.

Still, FanDuel has the Ducks set with the eighth-best odds to win the national title, even though they've fallen considerably in that market over the last two weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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