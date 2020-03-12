Dru Brown's Pro Path to Start in Canada

STILLWATER -- Dru Brown was still in Stillwater on Wednesday as I spotted him at Oklahoma State's second spring football practice standing on the field behind the offense chatting it up with All-American running back Chuba Hubbard. Later, after learning of Brown's decision to sign his first pro contract with Winnipeg of the CFL, I accused him of asking Chuba about Canada and what it's like to live up north.

"We were just chopping it up back there," Brown said denying that he was talking to Hubbard about his native country.

Brown knew about the Winnipeg deal, knew about it while he showed the NFL scouts an arm that they weren't going to have a chance to get initially as he performed on Tuesday in the Sherman Smith Training Center.

"I've known about the possibility of this for two or three weeks," Brown told me on the phone early Wednesday evening. "Yeah, there is no doubt that Canada and the CFL is a good opportunity. They give guys like me a chance. I just need to establish a reputation."

Brown; who had the Oklahoma State Pro Day best 36.5-inch vertical, a nine foot-nine inch broad jump, and a mid 4.6 time in the forty; started the Cowboys final three games after Spencer Sanders went out with a thumb injury that required surgery after the Kansas game. Brown guided Oklahoma State to a win over West Virginia, a loss to Oklahoma, and a tight loss, 24-21 in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl to Texas A & M.

The native of San Mateo, Calf., completed 72-of-107 passes for 810-yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. Brown also ran for a net of six-yards, but he is athletic and capable of running for more yards.

Brown is listed at 5-11 and weighs right around 200-pounds.

"I get excited thinking about getting up there and getting to know my teammates," Brown said while making it clear he is going to stay around Stillwater until next Tuesday. "I want to get acclimated to everything up there and get adjusted to the game."

There are differences, but must of those including the bigger field should favor Brown's skill set as a quarterback.