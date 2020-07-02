Dylan Galloway, Degree in Hand, Decides to Give Up Football

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State will be looking for a new starting left tackle on the offensive line this summer as they move toward the 2020 season and the opener on Thursday, Sept. 3 with Oregon State. Fifth-year senior and starter of 14-games at left tackle (five in the 2018 season and nine in 2019) Dylan Galloway has decided to retire from football and move on. Galloway earned his diploma this past school year and will move on with his life outside football.

Galloway missed time with several injuries, but the most serious was a shoulder injury that required off season surgery after the 2018 season and further work after the 2019 season.

"I'm done with football," Galloway text to Pokes Report. "I was getting hurt so much and I felt like all of my injuries were piling up to where they were effecting me too much on and off the field."

Galloway was a three-year letterman as he played in every game except the road trip at Iowa State for the Cowboys in the 2017 season after red-shirting in 2016. That season he was primarily blocking on special teams for PAT and field goals.

In 2018 he took over the starting position after the Baylor game and started the final five games of the season at left tackle.

Dylan Galloway (76) lined up at left tackle against Oklahoma last season. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

In 2019 he started the first four games and then missed the next four with an ankle injury and then was back for the final five games of the season.

Galloway (76) celebrating a score with Spencer Sanders (3) and Tylan Wallace (2) at Oregon State. USA TODAY Sports Images

The Preseason Athlon's College Football Preview has Galloway listed as second-team All-Big 12 and his experience was considered a big plus as Oklahoma State looked to return three starting offensive linemen among eight starters overall.

Offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has worked players in multiple positions and has a reputation for bringing along young offensive linemen rapidly.

The offensive line would look like this right now:

Left Tackle: Jacob Farrell, Bryce Bray, Cole Birmingham, or Eli Russ

Left Guard: Josh Sills, Hunter Anthony

Center: Ry Schneider, Tyrese Williams or Josh Sills

Right Guard: Bryce Bray, Hunter Woodard

Right Tackle: Teven Jenkins, Cole Birmingham, Eli Russ

There are a lot of young, talented offensive linemen working to move up. The possibility could always exist of moving starting right tackle and All-Big 12 as well as potential All-American candidate Teven Jenkins to left tackle, but he was nearly perfect last season at right tackle. In fact, Pro Football Focus analytics had his pass pro target all last season never even touching an OSU quarterback.