Early Kickoffs Could Become New Normal for Oklahoma State
Early kickoffs have been a staple of college football in Oklahoma but not in Stillwater.
Over the past few seasons, most kickoffs at Boone Pickens Stadium have been in the afternoon or primetime slots. Even Oklahoma State’s road games had taken over those time slots.
However, that will change next season. Although the Cowboys only know four game times for the 2024 season, they know they will have at least three 11 a.m. kickoffs.
OSU is scheduled to face Arkansas, Tulsa and Colorado in the early college football spot next season.
Part of the Cowboys’ earlier start times could be due to the departure of in-state rival Oklahoma to the SEC. In recent years, the Sooners had become the Big 12’s 11 a.m. darlings, much to the dismay of their fans.
Last season, OU's schedule included seven morning kickoffs, which made up the majority of its games. That included six Big 12 games and three games at home.
For reference, OSU has had eight 11 a.m. kickoffs in the past four seasons, two of which were Big 12 title games. Although OSU’s early kickoffs have been few and far between over the past few seasons, its results have not been encouraging.
OSU has lost its past three 11 a.m. kickoffs, all being the final game before bowl season. The Cowboys won the other five 11 a.m. games of the past four seasons, but the recent trend is still something to watch ahead of next season.
With two of the Cowboys’ early games coming against Arkansas and Tulsa, they will have multiple 11 a.m. nonconference games for the first time in the Mike Gundy era.
