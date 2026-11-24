The Oklahoma State Cowboys have one more regular season game and then they'll wait another week to find out where they'll be bowling for the first time since 2023.

The Cowboys (7-4, 5-3 in Big 12) are coming off a 30-27 overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils last weekend. The Cowboys will host Kansas on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. to finish off the season. It’s been an exceptional turnaround after winning just one game a year ago, as the Cowboys fired Mike Gundy and hired Eric Morris.

Cowboys athletic director Chad Weiberg shed some light on the process during Saturday's pregame show for the Cowboys game. He said the Big 12 largely allows the bowl games to select their teams. So, as a refresher:

The Cowboys are in a pool of teams that could be selected for seven affiliated bowl games. The selection order for those games is the Alamo Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Texas Bowl, the Liberty Bowl, the Cactus Bowl, the ESPN Events pool of games and the Independence Bowl.

Here is where the Cowboys could end up based on this week’s projections. This week, the picks are split down the middle with one outlier.

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three of the six outlets sampled had the Cowboys heading to the Orlando-based Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28. The game has quickly become a spectacle and one of the most popular games of bowl season. Their representatives would probably love to have the Cowboys’ high-producing offense for this game.

Sports Illustrated, College Football News and ESPN all have the Cowboys heading to Orlando. They can’t quite agree on an opponent, though. Two of the sites have Oklahoma State playing Louisville while the other has the Cowboys playing the SMU Mustangs. That would pit OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker against SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings.

Texas Bowl

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three sites aligned the Cowboys to the Texas Bowl in Houston. That included ESPN — which had two selectors — along with On3 and CBS Sports.

The opponents were also different too, though one is intriguing. Two of the sites believe Oklahoma State will play Ole Miss in Houston. That would pit Mestemaker against Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, both of which are considered first-round NFL Draft picks. Chambliss must go to the NFL after the season. Mestemaker can return to college.

The other projection as the Cowboys playing Missouri, which would re-ignite a Big Eight and Big 12 rivalry that was smothered out after the Tigers opted to move to the SEC.

While the Pop-Tarts Bowl is on Dec. 18, the Texas Bowl is on New Year’s Eve.

Liberty Bowl

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the outlier. The Liberty Bowl has the fourth selection This could be Oklahoma state's destination especially if only one Big 12 team is able to make the College Football Playoff. USA Today has the Cowboys playing in this game against Missouri.

This is one of the latest ball games on the calendar. The Liberty Bowl will be played Jan. 2, along with the Arizona Bowl, the First Responder Bowl and the Citrus Bowl. That's two days before the transfer portal opens. It's also just a few days before Mestemaker must make his NFL decision.

Either way, it will be a tight window for the Cowboys to prepare for this game and to prepare for what the transfer portal brings.