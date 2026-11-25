Coaches and yelling seem to go together. Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris is no different.

But his halftime speech against Arizona State on Saturday seems to be an unusual example of using emotion to motivate.

The Cowboys were down, 24-7, at halftime before rallying to beat the Sun Devils, 30-27, in overtime. Oklahoma State didn’t play well.

But Morris wasn’t accepting adjustments from his coaching staff. He wouldn’t allow them. He said at this point in the season everyone knows what to do. Instead, he did the talking. He felt the team needed to be “challenged.”

“That’s as spirited as I’ve been in the room,” Morris said.

At least one Cowboys player was taken somewhat aback by it.

Gauging Eric Morris’ Emotion Level

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Not every Cowboys player spoke to the media after Saturday’s game. Some spoke on Tuesday after Morris’ press conference. One of them was defensive end DeSean Brown, who earned a start on Saturday in place of James Williams.

He was asked by Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing about Morris’ “spirited” halftime speech.

"I'm not gonna lie, I thought he was gonna pass out,” Brown said. “He was yelling. He was on it.”

Morris admitted after the game that the speech “wasn’t pretty” but felt it was necessary.

“I thought we were standing around waiting for other people to make the plays,” Morris said. “There were plenty of plays out there — the ball was on the ground. It was just sloppy football on a lot of different levels. I wanted to challenge them to take it one play at a time because we had plenty of time to get back in the game.”

Oklahoma State did methodically. There were no huge plays on offense, especially in the pass game. Instead, Oklahoma State put together strong drive after strong drive on offense, which delivered points. The defense forced Arizona State off the field on its first possession and held the Sun Devils to just three points in the second half and overtime.

The biggest play came on defense, as safety Quinton Hammonds picked off a pass from Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette to finish off overtime after the Cowboys scored a field goal on their possession.

The Cowboys have one regular-season game left on Saturday against Kansas at 5:15 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. Morris hopes he doesn’t have to open the vocal cords for that one. But at least his Cowboys know he has it in him.