On paper, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arizona State Sun Devils have the same record and Saturday’s game should be an even matchup.

The Sun Devils (6-45, 4-3 in Big 12) have won three of their last four games. The Cowboys (6-4, 4-3) are coming off a 52-27 loss to Texas Tech but have followed up each of their preceding three losses with a win this season.

Both teams are heading to a bowl game. The only question is where? A win enhances Oklahoma State’s case for the best bowl possible. But to beat the Sun Devils, there is a matchup the Cowboys must win on Saturday.

That matchup is between Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins and the Sun Devils’ front four.

The Matchup to Watch

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker is questionable with a shoulder injury. He’s called it a stinger. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday that it’s more of a strain. Mestemaker is in Arizona with the team and is a game-time decision. If he can go, then true freshman Broderick Vehrs should start.

Whether it’s Mestemaker or Vehrs, the Cowboys should be relying more on Hawkins on Saturday. The reasons are obvious. He’s one of the best running backs in the country.

Here’s latest on a busy @CollegeGameDay on the injury front. pic.twitter.com/qsyLGqLcYV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2026

As a rusher he has 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns. As a receiver he has 45 catches for 476 yards. In his last five games he has nearly 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. He’s second in the nation in all-purpose yards per game and yards from scrimmage per game (164.8).

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The Cowboys turned him into a bigger weapon in the passing game against Houston on Oct. 17. He had seven catches for 125 yards and a score. He said later that he was told there would be more receptions for him. In that game, using him as a receiver more allowed the Cowboys to unclog the middle of the field for their receivers. By splitting Hawkins out wide, a safety had to account for him.

Since then, he’s been used as much as a receiver out of the backfield as a split-out receiver. It’s working. It’s helped his rushing, too. He had three straight 100-yard rushing games after the Houston contest. Texas Tech slowed him down enough last Saturday. He still finished with 143 yards.

Head coach Eric Morris is using Hawkins any way he can. With Mestemaker banged up and the possibility of Vehrs starting means he’ll have to lean into Hawkins more. The offensive line is a huge part of this of course. But Hawkins’ versatility creates mismatch issues for Arizona State.

Arizona State’s defense gives up 117.8 rushing yards per game, good for No. 30 in FBS. Head coach Kenny Dillingham likely watched last week’s OSU tape against Texas Tech and saw the Red Raiders do the best job of any team this season of slowing down the Cowboys’ outside zone run game. They have some modeling to work with.

Arizona State runs the same 4-2-5 scheme that Cowboys defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity uses. The Sun Devils might have more depth, though. They list six projected starters across their four defensive line positions, along with a “RUSH” position that could be seen as an extra pass rusher or linebacker, depending on how defensive coordinator Brian Ward wants to use players.

Inside, there is experience. C.J. Fite is a 310-pound nose tackle with three years of experience. Next to him will either be Blazen Lono-Wong (305 pounds) or Zac Swanson (295 pounds). Both are fifth-year players. They’re there to clog the middle. The Cowboys have had some success with inside zone read this year, but 600 pounds of defensive linemen inside will make hard. But it could help the Cowboys with the outside zone red they love.

The problem is that on one edge is probably their best defensive lineman, Jalen Thompson. The 265-pound senior is their best pass rusher and does a solid job of setting the edge on the run. Opposite him are either Roman Pitre or Emar'rion Winston on the other edge. All three have played at least four years of college.

There is size inside and speed on the edge. The Sun Devils boast a dozen back-ups across those four positions. Like the Cowboys, they rotate to keep players fresh.

It makes sense the Cowboys might run more than usual early and take short gains to find the softer spots in the Sun Devils’ front four or find areas where the execution is lacking. That means that Hawkins may take some lumps early. But the beauty of the outside zone read is that it’s essentially one-cut running. Hawkins follows his linemen, see his hole, goes and makes one cut. From there, you take what you can get.

In games like this 2-yard gains can become 4-yard gains and 10-yard gains even later in the game. Oklahoma State’s offensive line needs to grind things out early. Morris needs to keep handing the ball to his back and getting him out in space in the passing game in key spots to force the defense to change.

Win this matchup and the Cowboys win the game. It’s really that simple. What does winning look like? Given how Hawkins has played the last month, a game with 175 total yards and two scores should do it.