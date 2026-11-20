Earlier this week Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris made it clear his team has something to play for even with the Big 12 title game off the table.

He didn’t want to hear anything about lower intensity from his Cowboys (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) as they prepared for a 9:15 p.m. central kickoff against Arizona State (6-4, 4-3) on Saturday.

“[That’s] such a silly question to ask — what is there left to play? For us, right now, it’s building this thing up, and for our players that have fought so hard [finishing this season is important].”

The Cowboys are bowl eligible for the first time since 2023. The Sun Devils are bowl eligible for the third year in a row. The winner of this game could end up with a better bowl bid with a victory.

As the Cowboys prepare for a late kickoff against the Sun Devils, here are four bold predictions, including the final score.

Caleb Hawkins Has 200+ Yards in Total Offense

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona State’s defense has been better the past few weeks. It’s part of the reason the Sun Devils have won three of their last four games. In that span, they’ve given up fewer than 17 points three times and allowed 27 points to BYU in the one loss. Arizona State has figured some things out and Morris noted that the Sun Devils have stopped the run well of late.

The Cowboys have featured Caleb Hawkins in a big way the last five games. He’s rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns. That’s 1,049 all-purpose yards in five games. He’s second in the country in the category.

Oklahoma State wants to feature him. More important, given Drew Mestemaker’s shoulder injury, the Cowboys NEED to feature him. He got 26 touches against Texas Tech and had 143 yards without a score. I suspect the Cowboys are going to feed him in the run game early to allow Mestemaker to settle in — I expected him to start — and then get him the ball in space in the pass game once Mestemaker is comfortably.

The Cowboys need him to get 200 or more yards in total offense on Saturday. I think he gets it.

Broderick Vehrs Plays a Role on Offense

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Broderick Vehrs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I just wrote, I expect Drew Mestemaker to start at quarterback. But it doesn’t mean that head coach Eric Morris can’t use Broderick Vehrs in some way. He’s likely gotten some first-team reps this week on the off-chance that Mestemaker can’t go. That has given Morris a chance to look at ways to use the true freshman in ways that could lessen Mestemaker’s load and reduce his exposure to injury.

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Morris has gotten creative with the playbook at times. A couple of weeks ago he ran a play-action shovel pass that happened so quickly I’m not sure anyone realized it. There is little Morris can do if Mestemaker gets flushed out of the pocket. But he won’t want to use Mestemaker in designed runs. That’s where Vehrs can come in handy. He’s shown an ability to run the ball in RPO looks that could help throw defenses off in the right circumstance. He has 58 yards rushing on just five carries so there is some explosiveness there.

How Morris uses Vehrs will depend on comfort level. But a package that allows him a handful of plays to try and throw off Arizona State’s defense would have the added benefit of minimizing Mestemaker’s exposure to re-injury.

The Cowboys Get a Defensive Touchdown

OSU safety Evan Jackson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s time. In fact, it’s past time for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to land another defensive touchdown. It’s Game 11. It’s time for someone to find the end zone the same way safety Evan Jackson did against UCF. Why should the offense have all the fun?

But why this week? The Sun Devils moved to true freshman quarterback Jake Fette as the starter three games ago and he’s had a similar impact on Arizona State as veteran quarterback Thomas Castelllanos has had on Texas Tech. He’s thrown for 623 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 23 yards. He hasn’t committed a turnover … yet.

Fette will be without one of his top wide receivers, Omarion Miller, who has caught 49 passes this season. He played last week against UCF, so Fette hasn’t had the chance to play without the team’s second-highest producing receiver. That takes away a rock-solid target.

The Cowboys will also be looking for redemption defensively after giving up 52 points to the Red Raiders. Remember how Oklahoma State answered after giving up 51 points to Iowa State? The Cowboys allowed 28 points to Kansas State and forced three turnovers.

That’s the kind of bounce-back I’m expecting from the Cowboys this Saturday. That bounce-back will lead to a turnover that leads to a defensive touchdown. Given his hard work the past two months, I’ll take the easy way out and say LaDainian Fields ends up with a pick-six.

Score Prediction

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State 37, Arizona State 33

The Cowboys haven’t been great on the road this season. The performances have been uneven and they’re 2-3 away from BPS. But Oklahoma State has followed up every loss with a win this season and I think that’s what happens on Saturday. I think quarterback Drew Mestemaker plays without restrictions, but that running back Caleb Hawkins ends up being the star of the show. The defense frustrates ASU quarterback Jake Fette just enough to force him into his first significant mistakes of the season. Cowboys kicker Sam Keltner boots a career-long field goal in the thinner air of Tempe.

After that, Oklahoma State will fly home for the regular-season finale against Kansas and awaits its bowl game invitation.