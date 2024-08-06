ESPN Analyst Tabs Oklahoma State as College Football Playoff Contender
Last week, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy named Oklahoma State as one of the Big 12's College Football Playoff contenders.
With the NCAA adopting a new playoff format starting this season, which guarantees the five highest-ranked conference champions a spot in the 12-team tournament, the Cowboys have a very realistic chance at earning their first bid to the College Football Playoff.
Coming off of a season that saw the Pokes take second place in the conference behind only the Texas Longhorns, who are now in the SEC, McElroy seems to believe in Mike Gundy's team.
“Heading into 2024, they have 10 starters back (on offense),” McElroy said. “(Alan) Bowman, now, has not had to share reps three ways with guys who were also vying for time at the quarterback spot… They’re going to feed Ollie Gordon, we know that this guy is a workhorse… They bring back great weapons with Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens. They also get De’Zhaun Stribling back from injury… The offensive line returns almost entirely in tact, so I’m really optimistic about what (OSU) has offensively.”
As McElroy mentioned, the bulk of Oklahoma State's offensive production is back this year after the group seemed to find a rhythm midway through the 2023 season.
Alongside Gordon, Presley, Owens and Stribling, the Cowboys brought in Oklahoma transfer Gavin Freeman, who could make a difference on special teams and as a playmaker on offense.
While McElroy expressed his excitement for the Kasey Dunn's unit, the former New York Jets signal caller said his biggest concern for OSU is on the other side of the ball.
“The big question is the defense,” McElroy said. “Can (Oklahoma State) be better in year two under defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo… Particularly in the secondary, a lot of mistakes, a lot of busts, not a lot of great play in the back end.”
Last year, the Pokes allowed 28.6 points per game, good for No. 90 in the nation.
With Trey Rucker, Kendal Daniels and Korie Black all getting another offseason of work under Nardo and the addition of UTEP transfer Kobe Hylton, Oklahoma State could be much better in the secondary in 2024.
McElroy listed Utah, Kansas and Kansas State as other College Football Playoff contenders in the Big 12.
