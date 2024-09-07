ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks For Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys make their return to the gridiron in Week 2, this time hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Big 12/SEC contest. It certainly won't be an easy task for the Cowboys' offensive and defense lines, but the betting line continues to move in their favor.
Now a double-digit favorite, Vegas is leaning more in the favor of Oklahoma State than they were previously. ESPN's College GameDay crew isn't quite following suit, though. The pundits on the show split their votes between the two programs.
Here's how the College GameDay crew picked Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas:
Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State
Nick Saban: Oklahoma State
Pat McAfee: Arkansas
Michael Phelps: Oklahoma State
Lee Corso: Arakansas
Kirk Herbstreit: Arkansas
This win would be a big one for Oklahoma State, especially if they can come away with a commanding victory. It would be a big boost on their resume and boost their confidence within the program.
Led by Ollie Gordon and the rest of the offensive weapons, the Cowboys should be able to handle the Razorbacks, even if the College GameDay crew doesn't believe it.
