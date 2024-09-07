All pokes

ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks For Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

The crew on the Saturday morning staple favored the Cowboys to avoid an upset in Stillwater.

Ivan White, Kade Kimble

College Gameday hosts Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis during the Broadcasting of the show before the match off between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
College Gameday hosts Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis during the Broadcasting of the show before the match off between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oklahoma State Cowboys make their return to the gridiron in Week 2, this time hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Big 12/SEC contest. It certainly won't be an easy task for the Cowboys' offensive and defense lines, but the betting line continues to move in their favor.

Now a double-digit favorite, Vegas is leaning more in the favor of Oklahoma State than they were previously. ESPN's College GameDay crew isn't quite following suit, though. The pundits on the show split their votes between the two programs.

Here's how the College GameDay crew picked Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas:

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State

Nick Saban: Oklahoma State

Pat McAfee: Arkansas

Michael Phelps: Oklahoma State

Lee Corso: Arakansas

Kirk Herbstreit: Arkansas

This win would be a big one for Oklahoma State, especially if they can come away with a commanding victory. It would be a big boost on their resume and boost their confidence within the program.

Led by Ollie Gordon and the rest of the offensive weapons, the Cowboys should be able to handle the Razorbacks, even if the College GameDay crew doesn't believe it.

READ MORE: Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms for Marquee Matchup vs. Arkansas

Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ivan White

IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered OSU athletics since 2022 and also covers the OKC Thunder for Inside The Thunder and Thunderous Intentions.

Kade Kimble

KADE KIMBLE

Kade is a strategic communications student at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where he also minors in Sports Management. He has been covering the Oklahoma City Thunder with InsidetheThunder.com since the 2022 season after having followed the team since its early days.

Home/Football