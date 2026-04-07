ESPN Writer Tabs Cowboys' Transfer Portal Class As One To Watch Next Season

The hype for Oklahoma State’s 2026 football season continues to grow.

After back-to-back years of underwhelming seasons for the Pokes, the 2026 season is set to be a breath of fresh air with a new Oklahoma State squad. The changes start at the helm with Eric Morris taking over the reins for the 2026 season.

Morris’ move from North Texas to Stillwater started a trend as multiple UNT players followed him to OSU to build up the Cowboys’ new roster. Morris’ reach didn’t stop there as he brought in players from all over the country, bringing in 53 commits.

ESPN writer Bill Connelly ranked his favorite transfer portal classes in a recent article, and he, too, agrees that this new OSU group will be fun to watch.

Connelly ranked the Pokes as his favorite transfer portal class in the whole nation. The Pokes acquired the core of the best offense in college football last year with the additions of Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young, which should help OSU’s offense to be firing on all cylinders.

“If OSU's offense is as good as UNT's was last season -- and it should feature at least six Mean Green starters -- then Morris has immediately made the Cowboys sleeper Big 12 contenders at worst,” Connelly said.

The Oklahoma State offensive playmakers might be the main attraction next year, but that is just the beginning of the Cowboys' new roster.

Oklahoma State brought five FBS offensive line starters to help secure the trenches, and brought in 14 defensive players who all started in an FBS game last season.

Although this Cowboy squad is almost entirely new, that isn’t a bad thing in this day and age of college football.

“Every year, we go further in redefining how much a roster and a team can change in a single offseason,” Connelly said. “And OSU might benefit dramatically from that in 2026.”

The Pokes indeed needed this change after a 1-11 season last year, which was without an FBS win. This recent history of below-average play, combined with the star power set to take the field next season, has easily made Cowboy football a must-watch team in the 2026 season.

This new squad will give a preview to the public on April 18 for the Oklahoma State Spring Game, before taking the field for the first official time against Tulsa on Sept. 5. The result of this transfer portal class won’t be officially known til next season, but it's certain it will be must-watch football for Cowboy fans.