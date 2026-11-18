It took just one hour for the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ 2027 recruiting class to get a boost into the upper reaches of the Big 12 Conference.

On Tuesday two three-star players announced their commitments to the Cowboys on social media. That included defensive lineman Finn Walker from Oak Ridge high school in Conroe, Texas, and wide receiver John Rangel from Fort Bend Ridge Point in Missouri City, Texas.

With their commitments, the Cowboys was their overall class — now 19 players strong — move up to No. 6 in the Big 12 Conference per 247 Sports (subscription required). The class is now ranked No. 47 nationally.

Verbal commitments are non-binding. The earliest that Finn and Rangel can sign with the Cowboys is Dec. 2.

Oklahoma State’s Newest Commitments

Walker, a 6-6, 245-pound edge rusher, is the higher ranked of the pair. Per 247 Sports he is the No. 87-ranked player in the state of Texas and the No. 90-ranked player nationally at his position.

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Rangel is the No. 135-ranked player in both the state of Texas and at his position nationally. He took an official visit to OSU on Saturday. Rangel announced his commitment to 247 Sports before reposting the announcement himself.

BREAKING: ELITE (‘27) WR John Rangel is committing to play for @cowboy_fb, he tells me for @247sports.

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Rangel attends Fort Bend Ridge Point in TX. He chose the Cowboys over schools like North Texas, UTSA and Texas State.

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Welcome John home Oklahoma State fans! 🟠⚫ pic.twitter.com/224ApZsiAh — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) November 17, 2026

Rangel is in the playoffs right now, as he and Fort Bend Ridge Point won their playoff opener last weekend. He has 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns on 54 receptions this season. He joins what is becoming a crowded Class of 2027 receiving room.

Before Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from Braylen Ross, a three-star receiver from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.). Ross had 83 catches for 1,249 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games with Crean Lutheran. The other two receivers are Ake O’Neal from Argyle, Texas, while Cooper Hooker is an in-state recruit who plays for Pryor (Okla.) High School.

Walker was a Kansas State commit, the most recent flip of the recruiting season for the Cowboys. He was also in Stillwater for Saturday’s game. He gives the Cowboys a third defensive lineman for the class, to go along with tackle Keilan Neal from Franklin Road Academy in Nashville and edge DJ Williams from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala.

A fourth lineman, edge rusher Jayden Vessell of Baton Rogue (La.) Catholic, announced he re-opened his recruitment over the weekend.

The top player in the class remains Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel “Izzy” Hammons, who is one of two four-star players in the class per 247 Sports. The other is Jenks, Okla., interior offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru.