The Oklahoma State Cowboys are digging out from the fallout of their 52-27 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It turns out that fallout included a member of their recruiting class.

The Cowboys (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) had scores of official visitors on campus for Saturday's game, and the blackout atmosphere certainly had to make an impact on those in attendance.

One of them was a player who had already pledged to the Cowboys for the Class of 2027 — edge rusher Jayden Vessell of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La. He touted the official visit on his social media the day before the game.

But on Monday, Vessell announced on social media that he was re-opening his recruitment just a few weeks before the early signing period begins on Dec. 2.

Jayden Vessell’s Decommitment

After much thought and consideration I’ve decided to reopen my recruiting. — Jayden Vessell (@JaydenVessell) November 16, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Vessell committed to the Cowboys on July 29 and is considered a three-star recruit by 247 Sports (subscription required). The curious part is that the Cowboys remain his only power conference offer.

The rest of his offers have come from schools in the Group of 6, including Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris’ former employer, North Texas. Also on the list are Air Force, Army West Point, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Old Dominion, Tulane and Louisiana.

His decommitment comes two days after Oklahoma State landed a third wide receiver for the class on a recruiting flip. The Cowboys picked up a commitment from three-star wide receiver Braylen Ross of Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.). Ross had 83 catches for 1,249 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games with Crean Lutheran.

His decommitment also doesn't mean he can’t circle back to the Cowboys before signing day. But it's unlikely. When players decommit at this late stage of the process, it's usually because they have another school in mind.

With two more weeks left in the regular season, there's still time for Vessell to take an official visit to either one of these other schools on his offer list or to another school that has shown late interest. He officially visited North Texas in June.

The Cowboys now have 17 commitments for their Class of 2027. Many of their most recent commitments are flips from other schools, and the Cowboys are surely targeting other players that had made commitments as the regular season draws to a close. Finishing with two straight wins would certainly help their cause on the trail.

The Cowboys (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) have two games remaining in the regular season before they learn their bowl game assignment. The home stretch begins with a trip to Arizona State to face the Sun Devils at 9:15 p.m. central on Saturday. Oklahoma State wraps up the regular season on Nov. 28 at home against the Kansas Jayhawks, a game set for 5:15 p.m. central.