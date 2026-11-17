With less than a month before the beginning of the early signing period for football, some sites are resetting their overall rankings.

Rivals (subscription required) adjusted its Top 300 national rankings over the weekend, its final adjustment before verbal commitments can begin signing with programs on Dec. 2. At that point, the Cowboys hope to have their entire class sign early.

With the site’s adjustment, Oklahoma State held steady with one player in the site’s overall Top 300 recruits — linebacker Israel “Izzy” Hammons, who was ranked No. 167.

The Cowboys’ Class of 2027

A bunch of unreal plays from Choctaw @YellowjacketsFB Friday night in the 45-30 win over Piedmont



Featuring #OKstate commit Israel Hammons with a perfectly timed leap over the line to force a fumble and#GoIrish commit Titus Hawk had a 60 yard TD catch pic.twitter.com/l6zQcjEQ2x — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) October 10, 2026

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Hammons, a linebacker from Choctaw, Okla., committed to the Cowboys this summer. Since his commitment, he’s been the Cowboys’ highest-ranked commitment regardless of site. Per Rivals he’s considered a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 6 in the state of Oklahoma and No. 15 nationally at his position.

He has the potential to be a transformative player for a defense that will lose two starting linebackers after the season. Both Ethan Wesloski and Tate Romney are out of eligibility after the season. Isaiah Chisom — who is starting for the injured Romney — figures to be the starter at one of the positions in defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity’s 4-2-5 scheme.

The other spot will be up for grabs, though backup Taurean Davis is getting more reps with Romney out and figures to be a candidate to compete for a starting job in 2027. Hammons is one of two linebackers committed in the class. The other is Bryson Brown, a three-star player from Stillwater High School.

Per Rivals, Hammons is the only four-star player in the recruiting class. Oklahoma State has been busy trying flip recruits the past couple of months with some success, though one of those commitments — edge rusher Jayden Vessell of Baton Rogue (La.) Catholic — announced his decommitment after his official visit during the Cowboys’ game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The most recent flip for Oklahoma State was Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.) wide receiver Braylen Ross, who was committed to Arizona before he switched his pledge on Saturday. It gives the Cowboys a trio of wide receivers to add to the program, assuming all sign in December.

The Cowboys (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) have two games remaining in the regular season before they learn their bowl game assignment. The home stretch begins with a trip to Arizona State to face the Sun Devils at 9:15 p.m. central on Saturday. Oklahoma State wraps up the regular season on Nov. 28 at home against the Kansas Jayhawks, a game set for 5:15 p.m. central.